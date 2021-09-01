Here's how to watch the Marvel Midnight Suns gameplay premiere

The Marvel Midnight Suns gameplay premiere is set to take place later today, and here's how you can watch it.

We got a cinematic introduction to Midnight Suns last week during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase, but while that trailer gave some insight into the game's characters, world, and story, we're yet to see any gameplay. Fortunately, that'll change this evening, as developer Firaxis Games is partnering with IGN to show off how its super-powered project plays.

The gameplay premiere is set to begin at 11:30 PT/14:30 ET/19:30 BST, and you'll be able to watch on Twitch and IGN's YouTube channel. The short presentation will feature both "the gameplay reveal and an extended gameplay deep-dive narrated by the Firaxis team."

Firaxis is the studio behind the Civilization and XCOM games, so it's safe to assume that turn-based strategy will form a significant part of the Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay that we get to see later today. That said, we do know that the sections of the game set in its hub area, The Abbey, will be traditional third-person gameplay , allowing the player character, The Hunter, to move around freely, with the camera over their shoulder. While you'll be able to use the Abbey sections to get to know the Midnight Suns characters , you'll be limited to being their very, very good friends - no bonking Iron Man here.