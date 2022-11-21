Here's how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2022, hosted by Troy Baker and Laura Bailey

Wondering how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2022? Look no further, as we reveal both how to tune in and the rest of what you can expect to see on the night.

This year's Golden Joystick Awards are heading to Twitch (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab) and will also be broadcast right here on GamesRadar. You'll be able to catch them tomorrow, Tuesday November 22, starting at 12:00 PT/ 15:00 ET/ 20:00 GMT.

Set a reminder to watch the Golden Joystick Awards (opens in new tab)

Fans have cast over three million votes across 18 categories, with three more awards - Best Performer, Breakthrough Award, and Critics Choice Award - decided by a panel of journalists from sites including PC Gamer and GamesRadar, as well as magazines Edge, Play, and RetroGamer. To help work our way through the winners, this year's award ceremony will be presented by voice actors extraordinaire Troy Baker and Laura Bailey. Both of their CVs span the industry, but the pair are best known collectively as the voices of Joel and Abby in The Last of Us Part II.

(Image credit: Future)

Troy and Laura will be joined by special guests - see below - to help hand out the awards, as they guide viewers through exclusive trailers, new announcements, and a video looking back over 40 years of the Golden Joystick Awards.

Sam Lake, Creative Director, Remedy Entertainment

Maggie Robertson, Actor (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village)

Gary Whitta, Screenwriter (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Josef Fares, Director, Hazelight Studios (It Takes Two)

Plus many more!

If you've not been keeping track, it's a pretty hotly-contested year, with Elden Ring in the running for a number of key categories. Nominated for three awards in addition to a Studio of the Year nod for developer FromSoftware, it's also up for the all-important Ultimate Game of the Year award. Other blockbuster games with multiple nominations include God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. Indies are also well-represented, with acclaimed titles such as Teardown, Tunic, Cult of the Lamb and Immortality - plus more - vying for key awards.



Want to share the excitement of 2022's best games with your audience?

Here's how to co-stream the 40th annual Golden Joystick Awards