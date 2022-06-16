Here's how to watch the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream

Wondering how to watch the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream? Then look no further, soldier – we're going over everything you need to know to watch the broadcast and what you can expect to see.

We already got another look at Final Fantasy 16 during the PlayStation State of Play stream, so developer Square Enix is taking a different approach to this showcase by focusing solely on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The stream will only take up ten minutes, so expect a blast of updates from different projects or one focused push on what plenty might hope will be Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two.

You can watch the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream on Square Enix's YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch channels (opens in new tab), which you can find at our provided links. The showcase kicks off at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 11pm BST later today (June 16).

Fans are hoping to hear a Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two update, and for good reason. During a Final Fantasy 7 First Soldier livestream, Tetsuya Nomura revealed that we would be getting Final Fantasy 7 Remake news during the anniversary bash. Earlier this year, producer Yoshinori Kitase also said we'd be getting more information this year. As you can imagine, fans have been waiting very patiently.

Some teases have also started appearing ahead of the show. If you want to avoid spoilers, skip this paragraph. Still here? Grand. An increasingly reliable leaker has shared a Final Fantasy 7 Remake picture (opens in new tab) of Zack Fair carrying Cloud as Aerith walks away in the distance. Alongside the picture, we've got emojis of blue, red, green, and black boxes. Some reckon it's a tease that the PSP game Crisis Core is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC, though some think it means that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to Steam and Xbox. We will, naturally, have to wait and see.

