Here's how to watch the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary stream

Want to know how to watch the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary stream before it kicks off later today? You, my friend, are in the right place.

Earlier this week, Capcom held a showcase to show off new Resident Evil and Monster Hunter content. While fans didn't get the Dragon's Dogma 2 announcement they were hoping for, game director Hideaki Itsuno revealed that a 10th Anniversary event is happening today.

Called Ten Years of Dragon's Dogma, the digital event takes place at 2pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 11pm BST. You can watch the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary stream at the following links (opens in new tab).

Itsuno described the event as "a video celebrating ten years of Dragon's Dogma, talking about how and what Dragon's Dogma came to be". He also says that there'll be something for you to enjoy "whether you're a long-time fan or just curious about the series".

A special anniversary website promising a "momentous celebration" recently sparked hopes among fans of seeing Dragon's Dogma 2. The big anniversary bash also follows reports from a prominent Capcom leaker that a sequel is on the way, which will allegedly run on the same engine as Resident Evil Village.

Dragon's Dogma 2 also appeared in a list of unannounced games from an Nvidia GeForce Now leak. The company has said the list is "speculative", though several titles have come to fruition since that statement.

Struggling to follow non-E3 2022? Here's the full non-E3 2022 schedule to help you out with that.