Here's how to watch the Annapurna Interactive Showcase

If you're wondering how to watch today's Annapurna Interactive Showcase, you've come to the right place.

Below, you can see the announcement of the special Annapurna Interactive Showcase from earlier this week, set to take place later today, on July 28. At precisely 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm BST, you can tune into either Annapurna Interactive's YouTube channel (opens in new tab) or Twitch channel (opens in new tab) for a special presentation from the company and its development partners.

this thursday // streaming on our channels + with a few partners // noon PT pic.twitter.com/hxUYXeszjkJuly 24, 2022 See more

Right now, details on the showcase are incredibly scarce. We don't know how long the presentation will be going on, nor do we know how many games or announcements will be featured in the broadcast, or what sort of announcements/games could appear. Annapurna could announce brand new titles or reveal details about previously announced games.

We know this is well worth paying attention to, given Annapurna Interactive's publishing record over the last few months alone. So far this year, the company has published the likes of cat adventure game Stray, fast-paced speedrunning shooter Neon White, and the fantastic narrative-driven A Memoir Blue, any one of which could well be in the running for Game of the Year.

Based on this alone, we'd say you want to keep a keen eye on the Annapurna Interactive Showcase later today. Given the company's scale and the sorts of games it publishes, we'd be surprised if this new showcase ran for more than 30 minutes at the maximum.

Check out our complete new games 2022 guide for a full look over all the games slated to launch throughout the rest of the year.