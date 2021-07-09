Here's how to transfer A Plague Tale: Innocence saves from PS4 to PS5

The new A Plague Tale: Innocence PS5 version is here, and if you want to transfer your saves over from the PS4 version, you will need to follow some steps.

If you already owned A Plague Tale: Innocence on PS4, you'll find the new version is available as a free upgrade - it's also one of the free PS Plus games for July, though only the PS5 version is available this way. But make sure you don't uninstall the PS4 version of A Plague Tale if you want to move your saves over, because you'll likely need to run it at least once more. Here's the step-by-step instructions for transferring your saves to PS5, as laid out on publisher Focus Home Interactive's forums .

Make sure your PS4 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence is updated to version 1.09, whether it's running on PS4 or PS5 via backwards compatibility. The update enables Title Cloud Storage, but you'll need to run the game to sync it up. Focus Home recommends you let it auto save to make sure it's uploaded to the cloud. Ensure you're logged in on the same PSN account on your PS5, check to see if your PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence is updated as well, and open it. Choose "Download" from the menu, and you should be presented with a message that says your local and cloud saves aren't the same. Choose to download the cloud saves to your local device and you can pick up playing where you left off.

Once you have everything set up, you'll also be able to use the cloud to transfer saves from the PS5 version back to PS4 - though that way you won't get to enjoy all the new-gen upgrades , of course. Wherever you play, you still have plenty of time to get through the first part of Amicia and Hugo's harrowing tale before the next chapter, A Plague Tale: Requiem , arrives some time in 2022.

Meanwhile, playing your Xbox One saves on the new Xbox Series X version just means, uh, making sure your console is connected to the internet then starting up the game. Sony seems to have a clear lead over Microsoft in the new-gen console race , but it's still hard to argue with Smart Delivery.