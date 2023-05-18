Here's a new look at the PS5 accessibility controller

PlayStation has debuted a new look at the PS5's Access controller, built for accessibility.

The new controller was first revealed earlier this year under the codename of "Project Leonardo," as PlayStation's first foray into the accessibility controller space. Now though, we know the new device will be called the PS5 Access controller when it's eventually released.

Join us in celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day as we share new images and details on the Access controller for PS5, designed in collaboration with the accessibility community.

Each Access controller will include a vast array of customizable buttons. There's analog stick caps, pillow button caps, flat button caps, overhang and curve button caps, and swappable button cap tags for players to mark which buttons map to which inputs in a game.

Additionally, you'll also be able to lock the sole analog stick to any side of the controller, which you'll then need to calibrate with the PS5 itself. In fact, PlayStation's revealed the user interface for the Access controller on the PS5, and it reveals you can manually remap buttons right there on the console.

It turns out you can also use two Access controllers and one DualSense controller at once, letting a player switch between the multiple controllers at will to suit them. You can also fine tune the sensitivity levels of each analog stick when you're using multiple Access controllers.

PlayStation pledges more details about the Access controller in the "months ahead." Here's hoping we won't have to wait long for the accessibility device to make its way onto markets around the world for players.

