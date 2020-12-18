Here is what Kirby looks like after inhaling Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

A new fighter in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass was revealed last week and now we know what Kirby looks like after he has inhaled them.

Those who are able to beat the Sephiroth Challenge and gain early access to the fighter are now able to see that fans’ estimations weren’t far off, with the adorable pink blob now sporting Sephiroth’s famous grey locks.

Once Kirby has inhaled his opponent, not only does he start to resemble them but he also gains their neutral special move. In Sephiroth’s case, Kirby is then able to use Sephiroth’s moves Flare, Megaflare, and Gigaflare. Which makes for some pretty cool action shots - see ours below.

Fans have already begun embracing Kirb-iroth with one recreating scenes from Final Fantasy 7 using two Kirby’s who resemble Sephiroth and Cloud. If this wasn’t enough, Mii fighter costumes that are based on Tifa, Aerith, and Barret (also from FInal Fantasy 7) will also be making their way into the game along with a Chocobo hat for good measure.

Cloud vs Sephiroth pic.twitter.com/tncx8kKSpKDecember 18, 2020

After it was announced at the 2020 Game Awards that Sephiroth would be joining the battle in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, fans were quick to mock up some designs as to what Kirby would look like after using his signature inhale move on the new fighter.

Kirby mains the moment Sephiroth is released this month #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/UBVvsCDsXRDecember 11, 2020

Sephiroth officially joins the Super Smash Bros Ultimate line up on December 23, along with the Final Fantasy 7 costumes, a new themed stage, and Sephiroth’s iconic theme song One-Winged Angel.