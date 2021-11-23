Henry Cavill wants to explore the lighter side of his Superman on the big screen

Henry Cavill has once again spoken about his desire to return as Superman – and he’s open to exploring the lighter side of the Man of Steel.

Cavill outlined his version of the iconic DC superhero’s journey so far in an interview with GQ, as well as where he wants it to go next.

"I was very keen on really fleshing out Superman's early stages of his journey first. We had Man of Steel, and then we went quite a bit darker with Batman v Superman," Cavill said.

Cavill then makes passing reference to Zack Snyder’s plans for a Justice League sequel, one that would have seen The Last Son of Krypton be corrupted by Darkseid’s Anti-Life Equation. For Cavill, there’s room for one more story to tell before then.

"If he were to succumb to the Anti-Life Equation and become bad Superman, I really wanted to make sure we saw the hero Superman, and we saw the true symbol of hope, the beacon of light, before we went down the path of darkness and then redemption. It’s still something I’m very keen to flesh out," Cavill said.

For now, though, there are no official plans to bring Henry Cavill’s Superman back to the big screen.

Warner Bros. is reportedly working on a new Superman movie in its own separate universe and a Black lead at its centre. No director has been attached, though J.J. Abrams is on producing duties and Ta-Nehisi Coates is penning the script.

Next up for Henry Cavill is The Witcher season 2, which is set to stream on Netflix from December 17. For more from the streamer, check out the best Netflix movies.