Fans have already started to share their goodbyes to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia – and our hearts are breaking.

The Witcher season 3 has hit Netflix, marking Cavill's final appearance in the show before passing the baton to Liam Hemsworth. Hemsworth is set to make his first outing as Geralt in The Witcher season 4, though the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have put a delay on filming.

A few posts have popped up in the r/The Witcher subreddit dedicated to sharing heartfelt tributes to Cavill.

"He deserved better, maybe one day Netflix will see sense and reboot it top to bottom, but until then, I hope he goes and has a blast with the Warhammer stuff and gets to act out more of his favourite games/books," wrote u/BrokenPikachu. "His role as Geralt is one of my favourites and I truly, truly hope its not the last we see of him as Geralt."

"If you’re reading Henry, best wishes bro. Thanks for the work and effort you put into the show. It wasn’t lost on us," commented u/DarkEvilHobo.

"I'd be real surprised if Henry hasn't noticed the incredible amount of love for him over the various Witcher subs, but I also don't think it can be overstated enough. Henry, thanks for all you did and how hard you tried to make it what it should have been!" said u/speckled_.

"Henry, thanks for sticking with the Witcher for 3 seasons, it brought joy into my life. I hadn't heard of the IP until I saw the Netflix show, now I've delved with full Nerd Enthusiasm into the books and games, and in my opinion you own the role of Geralt so thoroughly that no one, however talented, will be able to outshine your performance," wrote u/dust-in-the-sun.

"Thank you, Henry, for everything! If it weren't for you and your Geralt, I would have never discovered the Witcher franchise and fallen in love with every book and game. You tried your best and you will succeed! Thank you for bringing Geralt to life for me," commented u/DarkHipsterFairy.

Fans also took to Twitter to share their goodbyes.

"He's got an amazing emotional range with the slightest gestures and looks so Geralt wouldn't be 'too soft' or a 'brute,' but a complex and very human character. And above else, a protector. He's the best, the greatest and only Geralt," tweeted one fan.

"Today we say goodbye to this version of Geralt of Rivia. It’s with so much sorrow and sadness that I say goodbye. The work, the dedication, the love Henry has put into this character warms my heart and I couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you Henry. You will always be our Witcher," tweeted another.

"Thank you Henry Cavill your portrayal of Geralt was perfect and won't be matched. I'll be moving on after this season just as Henry did," someone said.

Last three episodes of henry as geralt. I cant do this :( the witcher is not gonna be the same anymore without him 😭😭😭😭😭 i love liam but HENRY CAVILL IS GERALT OF RIVIA

