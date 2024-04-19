Henry Cavill seemingly references his Black Adam cameo and subsequent Superman exit: "Turns out, I don't have much luck with post-credits scenes"

Henry Cavill has seemingly addressed his Superman exit with a tongue-in-cheek comment about post-credits scenes. While introducing a screening of Guy Ritchie's latest movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill mentioned his previous roles in the director's films, including 2015's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and an appearance in the post-credits scene of 2017's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"Turns out, I don’t have much luck with post-credit scenes," Cavill said (via Business Insider ). "So, I may give up on those."

His cameo in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword was meant to set up a more prominent role in a sequel, but the movie was a box office bomb and the sequel was never made. But it's likely not the only film the actor was referencing – Cavill made his return as Superman in the Black Adam post-credits scene back in 2022, his first time reprising the role since 2017's Justice League.

"I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman," he said in a social media post back in October 2022 . "Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded." However, within a matter of days, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DCU and gave the studio a massive overhaul. The wheels started to spin on a new Superman movie, directed by Gunn as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters – but it wouldn't star Cavill.

"I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it’s sad news, everyone," he wrote on Instagram . "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life."

