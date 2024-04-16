"Maybe I’m too old, maybe I’m not": Henry Cavill says he isn’t writing off James Bond yet

Henry Cavill isn’t writing off those persistent James Bond rumors just yet. The Man of Steel actor recently spoke about playing one of the real men who inspired 007 in his upcoming movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, he opened up about his character in Guy Ritchie’s new movie, Gus March-Phillipps, and his relationship with author Ian Fleming. "I’m sure Ian Fleming wrote James Bond with a lot of stories, a lot of characters in mind, but as I understand it Gus March-Phillipps was one of the stronger influences," Cavill said on The Roku Channel show.

Given that Cavill is also often a name heavily associated with Bond rumors, the host went on to quiz him about whether he could ever take on the 007 role. "I have no idea," he replied. "All I've got to go off is the rumors. The same information you have. Maybe I'm too old now, maybe I'm not. It's up to Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson and we'll see what their plans are." Although as Eisen points out, he’s playing the guy Bond was based on. "Yeah, it seems like a good first step right?" replied Cavill.

Cavill almost landed the Bond role 20 years ago when he went up for Casino Royale opposite Daniel Craig. It’s also been revealed that one of the casting directors actually preferred The Witcher star in the part. However, more recently, the name most associated with 007 has been Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

There are lots of rumors that the Bullet Train star could be in the running, but it’s not something his team has confirmed yet. While we wait to hear more, check out our guide to all the contenders for the next James Bond.