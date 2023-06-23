Casino Royale director Martin Campbell has addressed one of 007’s biggest 'what-ifs': Henry Cavill’s James Bond audition back in 2005.

Speaking to The Daily Express, Campbell lauded Cavill’s "tremendous" audition but, ultimately, felt he was too young – then 23 – to step into the tuxedo of the iconic secret agent. Daniel Craig was then cast as James Bond – and the rest is history.

"He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond," Campbell revealed. "He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then."

Campbell also revealed a tidbit that many aren’t privy to: the final "democratic" process behind deciding who gets to play the next James Bond.

"You sit around a table, eight or nine of you. It was myself and the producers, casting director etc etc. And you go through the eight people and you put your hand up as you talk through each person and ultimately everybody has to be unanimous in their decision," Campbell said.

It’s something that will likely have to happen again very soon. Since Craig’s departure from the series after No Time to Die, someone fresh will have to stalk the corridors of MI6. Despite what bookies – and fans – think, Campbell suggests that Cavill (now in his 40s) could be too old for the role.

"Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond. He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young," Campbell said.

Cavill, for his part, previously opened up on the almost-ran audition in a chat on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I've been told, it was just down to me and Daniel, and I was the younger option," Cavill said. "I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel. I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies."

