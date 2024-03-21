Helldivers 2's Galactic War is back on track as players rocket to 95% liberation on Fori Prime while a message blames "dissident misinformation" for tracking errors

The Helldivers 2 propaganda machine is back in gear, blaming a recent Galactic War tracking error on "dissident misinformation" as players quickly recover and boost the liberation meter on pivotal planet Fori Prime to 95% and climbing.

A new in-game update recently appeared for all Helldivers 2 players fighting the good fight in the Galactic War. "Cybersecurity Update: A recent systems security breach has resulted in Galactic War tables displaying inaccurate information. The breach has been addressed, and all systems have been returned to normal operation," the in-game message reads.

"Any discrepancies are to be considered the result of dissident misinformation. Rest assured that the parties responsible have been identified, arrested, tried, and executed," the message concludes. That's right - even in the face of in-game errors and bugs, the Helldivers 2 developers are still having a lot of fun playing into the role of Super Earth's most hardened veterans.

This is a pretty rapid turnaround considering the issue was only raised yesterday. In a rare move, Helldivers 2 Game Master Joel notified players (via a community manager on Discord) that the war table was bugged and not displaying the proper liberation stats. The developers look to have sorted out the matter incredibly quickly after it was brought to their attention.

The folks at Arrowhead Game Studios love role-playing as the propaganda machine of Super Earth. So far, we've seen reports of flying Terminids labelled "propaganda from bug sympathizers" from the game's CEO and director, which quickly came undone in a pretty hilarious fashion when the Helldivers 2 Shriekers began swarming players in-game. Now, Helldivers 2 seems to accuse its own creative director of "dissident concealment" as the cover-up ends and flying bugs are confirmed real.

But Arrowhead also knows when to get serious. Just yesterday, when Arrowhead notified players that cross-play friend request fixes were imminent, it even highlighted the fact that there was "no jokes or military lingo" in the announcement whatsoever, so you knew they meant business.

