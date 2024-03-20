Helldivers 2 dev is working on friend requests as a "top issue," and you can tell it's serious because there's "no bad joke or military lingo this time"

Helldivers 2's developer is well aware of players being unable to accept friend requests under certain circumstances, and for a change it's being deadly serious about the entire thing.

Earlier today, a new Helldivers 2 patch chiefly stopped the mechs from blowing themselves up. Despite this, and a slew of other gameplay fixes and tweaks, players were actually up in arms about another issue entirely - not being able to accept friend requests in-game from their allies on another platform.

The responses to the patch's announcement on Twitter were filled with dozens of users requesting developer Arrowhead address the ongoing problem in Helldivers 2. It turns out that the developer is actually well aware of the problem surrounding friend requests, and it's taking the matter very seriously.

"Alright, Helldivers! Due to a lot of requests, here's a brief update on the friend request issue," a Helldivers 2 community manager writes in the game's Discord. "The bad news is that there's not much good news. The good news is that this is still, and possibly even more so, one of our top issues at the moment.

"It's being worked on continuously and was discussed at length internally earlier today. Many of you have asked us to update you even if there's not much to say, and since pretty much all communication is better than the silent treatment, hopefully this is better than nothing. You're not being ignored," the developer continues.

The community manager asks for patience from players, and adds that there's "no bad joke or military lingo this time, just this." Helldivers 2's developers have been having a lot of fun with the game's player base since launch last month, with the game's director in particular addressing players on Twitter as though they were literally the soldiers of Super Earth.

When footage of flying Terminid foes first surfaced, for example, the game director attempted to keep a lid on the entire thing by labelling it "propaganda from bug sympathizers." The entire ploy has since come undone, with the Helldivers 2 Shriekers now live in game thanks to the new update released earlier today, but everyone's had a neat bit of role-playing fun in the process.

At least we now know that Arrowhead can get very serious when tackling a problem that's genuinely plaguing Helldivers 2's player base, and that said problem is being worked on as a top priority.

Take a look at our Helldivers 2 roadmap guide for a look ahead at all the stuff projected to come to Arrowhead's game in the future.