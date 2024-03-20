Helldivers 2 patch stops your mech blowing itself up when firing a rocket while turning, but doesn't fix ongoing cross-play frustrations

Helldivers 2's mechs will thankfully stop blowing themselves up thanks to a new patch.

Arrowhead Game Studios has just deployed a new update for Helldivers 2 across PC and PS5, designed to address enemy spawns, planetary hazards, game stability, and much more. Mercifully, the "Exosuit no longer destroys itself when firing a missile while turning," which is fantastic news for the defenders of Super Earth.

🛠 Support incoming! ⚙We have issued a patch for players that addresses patrol spawns, planetary hazards, general stability, and more.🔗 Read more here: https://t.co/HFJ9CY1tb9 pic.twitter.com/kMtFwd6w8tMarch 20, 2024 See more

Players are taking the news with a huge sigh of relief. "Yay, battlemech fixes!" writes one Twitter user in response to the mech fixes. "Finally ... although I already got used to not firing while turning it still happened from time to time," posts one Reddit user in response.

Honestly, it's absolutely crushing that the Patriot Exosuits could ever blow themselves up when firing a rocket right as they were turning. The mechs are meant to turn the tide of battle against a horde of enemies, and to have that unfairly stripped from you, thanks to a bug, was pretty frustrating.

Some players are mistakenly assuming the fix means that your mech won't immediately explode depending on where it lands. Exosuits being spawned in with damage already having occurred is still a known issue for Arrowhead, but it's also worth pointing out that you probably shouldn't call down your mech on top of an Automaton mine, for example.

Elsewhere though, a lot of players are pretty unsatisfied that the new update didn't fix an ongoing issue with cross-play. There's still an issue in Helldivers 2 where players can't access friend requests if they're coming from another platform, and it appears this patch hasn't done anything to address this issue. Given the vast amount of people bombarding Arrowhead with messages about it on Twitter in response to the tweet above, though, you've got to imagine the developer is aware of the issue.

