Helldivers 2 devs patched "more than a million accounts yesterday" trying to fix a difficulty bug, but some players still say progression is broken

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead says it's implemented a fix for more than a million accounts in an attempt to patch out a difficulty bug, but some players are still reporting progression is broken.

In a Discord reply to a fan asking, "Did they fix the difficulty bug yet?", community manager Twinbeard said: "We implemented a fix for more than a million accounts yesterday, but we've gotten a lot of comment indicating that it didn't work (or maybe not for all), so we're checking it now. Thanks for the feedback."

The difficulty bug being referred to here has been affecting Helldivers 2 players' ability to progress through the game's various difficulty levels for weeks. Likewise, Arrowhead has been working on implementing a fix for at least three weeks, but it seems; like the Shriekers, Stalkers, and Chargers themselves; this bug is particularly persistent. While plenty of players have been reporting the issue resolved, according to Arrowhead itself, there are a bunch more still who seemingly haven't found a solution.

For a while, it seems there was a way to get around the bug by going through the official Helldivers 2 Discord channel, which once had a dedicated channel where impacted players could leave their information and hope for a fix. Now, judging from Twinbeard's language, it sounds like there's a more general fix incoming for all players stuck on a certain difficulty level.

I've reached out to Arrowhead for comment and will update this article if I hear back.

