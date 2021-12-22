New HBO Max trailer features first footage from Westworld season 4 and Taikia Waititi's pirate show

HBO Max has revealed a new look at all the shows and movies coming our way in 2022 – and it's looking like a bumper year for the streamer.

The trailer includes our first look at Westworld season 4, as well as His Dark Materials season 3, Raised by Wolves season 2, The Flight Attendant season 2, Our Flag Means Death, and the second part of The Nevers season 1.

The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker , Games of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and Harry Potter cast reunion show Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts are also coming in 2022.

There's more: Euphoria season 2, new period drama The Gilded Age, Barry season 3, A Black Lady Sketch Show season 3, The Righteous Gemstones season 2, Gossip Girl season 2, Hacks season 2, Sesame Street season 52, and Legendary season 3 are also on their way.

The trailer also includes new footage from the new adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife, political drama The White House Plumbers, and We Own This City, a new limited series from The Wire showrunner.

Plus, you can get a new glimpse of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Julia, dystopian drama DMZ, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, and true crime series Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen, and The Staircase, starring Colin Firth.

Recent movie releases like Free Guy , The Last Duel , and Fast and Furious 9 ` are also arriving on the streamer if you missed out on seeing them on the big screen this year. New releases House Party, Father of The Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunt, and Moonshot will release next year too.