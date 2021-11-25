Hawkeye's Rogers: The Musical has released that entire Captain America song – and you can listen now

Hawkeye's first episode kicked off Clint Barton’s first ever solo adventure in the MCU – and also gave us a glimpse of Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway spectacular all about Captain America.

While the entire musical wasn't shown in episode 1 (boo), there was a snippet of one showstopping number, called 'Save The City.' Set during The Avengers' Battle of New York, the number sees the Avengers enthusiastically singing about fighting the Chitauri army, complete with Iron Man soaring above the stage on wires, dancing aliens, and, for some reason, Ant-Man (who was definitely not in The Avengers).

If you finished Hawkeye episode 1 wishing there was more Rogers: The Musical, then you're in luck. 'Save The City' has been released in its entirety, so you can jam to Captain America singing "I can do this all day!" on repeat. Check it out on YouTube, or for other listening options try the Hollywood Records site.

For that authentic Broadway feel, Marc Shaiman composed the music, and penned the lyrics with Scott Wittman. The duo have previously worked on musicals like Hairspray and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as well as Mary Poppins Returns, which earned them both an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for 'The Place Where Lost Things Go,' while Shaiman was also up for Best Original Score. Adam Pascal, Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber, and Shayna Steele are all credited on the song.

"We were in the middle of the very worst part of the pandemic," Wittman told Marvel.com of the track. "When we were writing it was like when people would go and bang on pots and pans for the hospital workers, first responders. It all seemed to fit into the universe that we were writing to. So, the notion of 'someone please save New York,' was the battle cry of [the song]."

Hawkeye is releasing new episodes on Disney Plus weekly. While you wait for the next installment, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.