Hauntii release date is set for May, and it's destined to be your next Game Pass obsession

The Hauntii release date was revealed at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, with developer Moonloop Games confirming that its atmospheric adventure game will launch on May 23, 2024. 

We've been following this one closely since its announcement at last year's Day of the Devs, but if you've only just been enraptured by the sumptuous visual design following the Future Games Show presentation and are now looking for more details don't worry – I've got you covered. Hauntii puts you on a quest to ascend to a higher plane of the afterlife, navigating a starkly-colored eternity as a ghost with a penchant for possession and puzzle-solving. 

Hauntii is technically a twin-stick shooter, but you shouldn't expect to encounter endless waves of enemies as is so common to the genre. Instead, the focus is on possession – taking control of other objects and entities by shooting until you've worn down their defenses enough to hop in and take the metaphorical wheel.

You'll use possession to assist you in surviving challenging combat encounters, of course, but also to solve environmental puzzles that are sprinkled throughout the hand-crafted world. Open-ended environments will give you plenty of scope to explore, so too will the contemplative pacing – giving you the scope to tackle the world of Hauntii as you want to.

Hauntii looks like an utter delight, is what I'm basically trying to tell you. You'll be able to try it for yourself when this new game from developer Moonloop Games and publisher Firestoke launches for PC, Xbox Series X, and Game Pass for PC and Xbox on May 23, 2024.

