All the Harry Potter movies are leaving HBO Max – here’s where you can still watch them

HBO Max will no longer be the home of the Harry Potter movies. The eight-film series will leave the platform after it lost the streaming rights for the second time. The films, which are based on J.K. Rowling’s seven-book series, will depart on August 31.

When HBO Max launched in May 2020, all eight Harry Potter films were available to stream. However, they left after 90 days for NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock. The titles then returned to HBO Max in September 2021 under a 12-month-deal, which ends this month.

Despite leaving HBO Max, fans of the Wizarding World will still be able to stream the titles. In the US, they’re currently available on Peacock after being added on July 1.

HBO Max subscribers will be able to watch the Fantastic Beasts trilogy with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore all still available.

The special 20th anniversary episode 'Return to Hogwarts' also remains on HBO Max. The television special featured interviews with the cast and crew of the movie series as well as unseen behind-the-scenes footage. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson were among the stars back for the emotional reunion.

Currently, there are no new movies or shows planned in the Harry Potter universe. The fate of the fourth Fantastic Beasts film is currently up in the air following the mixed reception of the previous movies at the box office.

