Harrison Ford reveals what he thinks are his most underrated roles

Harrison Ford has revealed which two movie roles he believes are his most underrated.

The actor, whose acting career spans several decades, told The Hollywood Reporter that 42 and K-9: The Widowmaker are two films that feature his most underappreciated roles to date.

"I’m proud of 42. I’m proud of K-19: The Widowmaker, where I played a Russian submarine captain. But I think they’re good movies – that’s why I’m proud of them. Each film has its own destiny, and I don’t go back and parse the experience," Ford said.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the historical drama K-19 follows Captain Alexi Vostrikov (Ford) who, at the height of the Cold War, is ordered to take over command of the nuclear missile submarine K-19. The cast also includes Liam Neeson and Peter Sarsgaard. Released in 2002, the film was released to mixed reviews and grossed only $50 million against a $90 million budget.

Ford played American baseball Hall-of-Famer Branch Rickey in 42, a biopic from Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential, Mystic River, A Knight’s Tale), that starred the late Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson. The film was a modest box office success and earned praise from critics, but failed to generate any awards season buzz.

The actor is currently starring as a psychiatrist to Jason Segel in Apple TV Plus's Shrinking, no-nonsense patriarch Jacob Dutton in Yellowstone prequel 1923, and will play Indiana Jones one last time in The Dial of Destiny which is due out this summer.

