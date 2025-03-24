Walmart's Spring Sale starts now, and these 8 gaming deals are already beating Amazon

Deals
By published

Save on PS5 consoles and PC accessories

PS5 bundles with Logitech keyboard and SteelSeries headset on a blue background with best deal badge
(Image credit: Future)

Walmart has snuck in before Amazon with its own Spring Sale this week, and those prices start rolling back today. Bezos's own event isn't due to land until tomorrow, so the big-box store is making the most of its lead with eight PS5 and PC deals that undercut Amazon's own pricing right now.

The most popular will undoubtedly be the Astro Bot PS5 bundles. Not only do you save on the price of either the disc or digital edition console, but you're also getting a free copy of one of last year's biggest releases. Walmart has the online giant beat by 99 cents right now, with the Digital bundle coming in at $399 and the full disc version at $449.

That's a smaller victory, but when it comes to PC hardware Walmart's taking a much wilder swing. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is getting involved, dropping down to a fantastic $97.49 (was $129.9) - that beats Amazon's sale price by just over $10. If you're in the market for a keyboard, though, Walmart's Spring Sale has the Logitech G713 down to an astonishing $69 (was $99), whereas Amazon's still stuck at $143.99.

Amazon will bring its own Spring Sale to the masses tomorrow, but until then it looks like Walmart's competing event has some serious edge today.

Today's best gaming deals in the Walmart Spring Sale

Helldivers 2 | $39.99 $32 at WalmartSave $7 -

Helldivers 2 | $39.99 $32 at Walmart
Save $7 - It's a $7 saving these days, but Helldivers 2 was once a full $59.99 release. Considering Amazon is struggling for stock right now this is a solid offer.

Buy it if:

Your friends already play it
You like live service experiences
You're flexible in combat styles

Don't buy it if:

You prioritize single player story

Price check: Amazon: $58 | Best Buy: $39.99

View Deal
Star Wars Outlaws | $69.99 $34.96 at WalmartSave $30 -

Star Wars Outlaws | $69.99 $34.96 at Walmart
Save $30 - Star Wars Outlaws didn't have a great run straight out the gate, but it's been heavily updated since and offers up an excellent single-player adventure in 2025. Not only that, but it also benefits from frequent discounts. Walmart's Spring Sale has it at $34.96 on PS5 - impressive considering it's only ever hit $39.99 at Amazon in the past.

Buy it if:

You like Ubisoft open worlds
You still want a strong story
You like exploring

Don't buy it if:

You're after complex gameplay systems

Price check: Amazon: $45.58 | Best Buy: $69.99

View Deal
Razer Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse | $69 $39.98 at WalmartSave $30 -

Razer Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse | $69 $39.98 at Walmart
Save $30 - If you're after a miniature gaming mouse, the Razer Orochi V2 is looking particularly strong at Walmart today. It's $5 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price, and can run for up to 950 hours on a replaceable battery.

Buy it if:

You frequently travel with your setup
You don't mind replaceable batteries
You use a palm grip

Don't buy it if:

You need a rechargeable battery

Price check: Amazon: $44.99 | Best Buy: $44.99

View Deal
Logitech G713 wired gaming keyboard | $99 $69 at WalmartSave $30 -

Logitech G713 wired gaming keyboard | $99 $69 at Walmart
Save $30 - This is a massive deal. Walmart's site states you're only saving $30 on this clicky Logitech G713, but considering this is usually a $169.99 keyboard and I've only ever actually seen that $99 sale price once your savings are doubling up right now.

Buy it if:

You have a cozy aesthetic going
You want that cloud wrist rest
You prefer a louder switch

Don't buy it if:

You only like linear switches

Price check: Amazon: $143.99 | Best Buy: $149.99

View Deal
Razer Huntsman Mini Special Edition | $119 $95.85 at WalmartSave $23 -

Razer Huntsman Mini Special Edition | $119 $95.85 at Walmart
Save $23 - It's tough to find this special edition Razer Huntsman Mini on the shelves and Amazon only has it available in renewed condition. If you're after a compact 60% speedster, then, Walmart is your best bet this week.

Buy it if:

You need plenty of desk space
You want that special edition aesthetic
You prefer a linear feel

Don't buy it if:

You need dedicated arrow buttons

Price check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: OOS

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 PS5 headset | $129 $97.49 at WalmartSave $32 -

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 PS5 headset | $129 $97.49 at Walmart
Save $32 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is one of the best gaming headsets on the market and my go-to for console players. This is the PC and PS5 version, and while it's been $20 cheaper over Black Friday, prices haven't dropped this low this year so far.

Buy it if:

✅ You want EQ presets for your games
You regularly swap between mic and solo gameplay
You play on PC and PS5

Don't buy it if:

You play on Xbox

Price check: Amazon: $109.99 | Best Buy: $129.99

View Deal
PS5 Digital Edition | Astro Bot | $399.99 $399 at WalmartSave $0.99 -

PS5 Digital Edition | Astro Bot | $399.99 $399 at Walmart
Save $0.99 - Sure, it's only 99 cents off Amazon's price, but this is still a fantastic offer in its own right. The Digital Edition PS5 would normally set you back $449 by itself, but you're saving $50 on that MSRP and grabbing a free copy of Astro Bot (worth $69.99) as well.

Buy it if:

✅ You don't need PS4 disc compatibility
✅ You buy all your games digitally
✅ You like collectathon platformers

Don't buy it if:

You still have PS4 discs to play

Price check: Amazon: $399.99 | Best Buy: $399.99

View Deal
PS5 Slim | Astro Bot | $449.99 $449 at WalmartSave $0.99 -

PS5 Slim | Astro Bot | $449.99 $449 at Walmart
Save $0.99 - The story's the same with the disc edition console - you're only saving 99 cents on the price of the bundle itself, but there's additional savings on the device and a free game to factor into that value. The PS5 Slim is normally $499 so this is a serious discount.

Buy it if:

✅ You have a PS4 disc collection
✅ You want to buy second-hand games
✅ You don't download many titles

Don't buy it if:

You only buy digitally

Price check: Amazon: $449.99 | Best Buy: $449.99

View Deal

We're also rounding up all the biggest PS5 bundles and the latest Nintendo Switch deals. Or, take a look at this week's heaviest gaming laptop deals.

TOPICS
Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
CRKD Nitro Deck, EasySMX X10, Asus keyboard, Razer mouse, and Astro headset on a yellow background with &#039;big savings&#039; badge in the middle
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is coming on March 25 - but 8 of my favorite gaming gadgets are already discounted
Presidents Day sales
I've scoured the web and found the 17 best Presidents Day sales for gamers available in 2025
Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox Series X, gaming mouse, headset, and PS5 game on a blue background with big savings badge
Best Buy's Presidents Day sale has 13 deals I would recommend to any gamer
PS5 console on a blue background with best deal badge
The best Presidents Day PS5 deals 2025: all the biggest discounts available now
PS5 bundles on a blue background
The best PS5 bundles and deals in March 2025
Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and its base station with a dark blue GamesRadar background.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving
Latest in Hardware
PS5 bundles with Logitech keyboard and SteelSeries headset on a blue background with best deal badge
Walmart's Spring Sale starts now, and these 8 gaming deals are already beating Amazon
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.
I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless
Cherry just launched its first ever wireless headset, and it's going big on battery
Lenovo Legion Go S with Steam Big Picture Mode on screen with pink and blue lights in backdrop.
Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS pre-orders are now live, and I'm hoping it's a second wind for the handheld
Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and its base station with a dark blue GamesRadar background.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving
Photos taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the Shure MV7i microphone, within a pink and white themed room.
Shure MV7i review - convenience and excellence rolled into one superb sounding package
Latest in Deals
PS5 bundles with Logitech keyboard and SteelSeries headset on a blue background with best deal badge
Walmart's Spring Sale starts now, and these 8 gaming deals are already beating Amazon
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.
I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and its base station with a dark blue GamesRadar background.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving
Pokemon Journey Together Elite Trainer Box with a card standing beside it
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together ahead of launch
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop open on a wooden desk
RTX 4070 gaming laptops are plummeting in price ahead of new 50-Series launches
Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor next to Aurora R16 PC on desk with RGB keyboard and mouse featuring Witch Spring R artwork on screen.
My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200
More about hardware
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.

I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless

Cherry just launched its first ever wireless headset, and it's going big on battery
John Boyega in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

John Boyega was tired of "doing a lot of falling" in the Star Wars sequels, so asked director J.J. Abrams for a "level of growth" between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker
See more latest
Most Popular
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.
I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and its base station with a dark blue GamesRadar background.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving
Pokemon Journey Together Elite Trainer Box with a card standing beside it
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together ahead of launch
Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor next to Aurora R16 PC on desk with RGB keyboard and mouse featuring Witch Spring R artwork on screen.
My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop open on a wooden desk
RTX 4070 gaming laptops are plummeting in price ahead of new 50-Series launches
Image of the PS5 box art for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Lego Horizon Adventures, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, and Jedi Survivor, with a blue GamesRadar background.
These PS5 game deals at Best Buy are going to force me to clear some shelf space
Black Friday PS5 deals
The best Black Friday PS5 deals 2025: what to expect from this year's sale
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2025: what we expect from this year's sale
LG OLED G4 gaming TV sitting on black TV bench with sleeping Kirby plush on left and mini PC on right featuring clip from Prey with main character Naru on screen.
Yes, I know the LG OLED G5 just arrived, but it has sent the 144Hz G4 down to an irresistible record-low price
Meta Quest 3 from the front being held by a reviewer
Meta Quest 3 deals are back in business with free gift cards and big savings