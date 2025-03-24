Walmart's Spring Sale starts now, and these 8 gaming deals are already beating Amazon

Walmart has snuck in before Amazon with its own Spring Sale this week, and those prices start rolling back today. Bezos's own event isn't due to land until tomorrow, so the big-box store is making the most of its lead with eight PS5 and PC deals that undercut Amazon's own pricing right now.

The most popular will undoubtedly be the Astro Bot PS5 bundles. Not only do you save on the price of either the disc or digital edition console, but you're also getting a free copy of one of last year's biggest releases. Walmart has the online giant beat by 99 cents right now, with the Digital bundle coming in at $399 and the full disc version at $449.

That's a smaller victory, but when it comes to PC hardware Walmart's taking a much wilder swing. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is getting involved, dropping down to a fantastic $97.49 (was $129.9) - that beats Amazon's sale price by just over $10. If you're in the market for a keyboard, though, Walmart's Spring Sale has the Logitech G713 down to an astonishing $69 (was $99), whereas Amazon's still stuck at $143.99.

Amazon will bring its own Spring Sale to the masses tomorrow, but until then it looks like Walmart's competing event has some serious edge today.

Today's best gaming deals in the Walmart Spring Sale

Helldivers 2 | $39.99 $32 at Walmart

Save $7 - It's a $7 saving these days, but Helldivers 2 was once a full $59.99 release. Considering Amazon is struggling for stock right now this is a solid offer. Buy it if: ✅ Your friends already play it

✅ You like live service experiences

✅ You're flexible in combat styles Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize single player story Price check: Amazon: $58 | Best Buy: $39.99

Star Wars Outlaws | $69.99 $34.96 at Walmart

Save $30 - Star Wars Outlaws didn't have a great run straight out the gate, but it's been heavily updated since and offers up an excellent single-player adventure in 2025. Not only that, but it also benefits from frequent discounts. Walmart's Spring Sale has it at $34.96 on PS5 - impressive considering it's only ever hit $39.99 at Amazon in the past. Buy it if: ✅ You like Ubisoft open worlds

✅ You still want a strong story

✅ You like exploring Don't buy it if: ❌ You're after complex gameplay systems Price check: Amazon: $45.58 | Best Buy: $69.99

Razer Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse | $69 $39.98 at Walmart

Save $30 - If you're after a miniature gaming mouse, the Razer Orochi V2 is looking particularly strong at Walmart today. It's $5 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price, and can run for up to 950 hours on a replaceable battery. Buy it if: ✅ You frequently travel with your setup

✅ You don't mind replaceable batteries

✅ You use a palm grip Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a rechargeable battery Price check: Amazon: $44.99 | Best Buy: $44.99

Logitech G713 wired gaming keyboard | $99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30 - This is a massive deal. Walmart's site states you're only saving $30 on this clicky Logitech G713, but considering this is usually a $169.99 keyboard and I've only ever actually seen that $99 sale price once your savings are doubling up right now. Buy it if: ✅ You have a cozy aesthetic going

✅ You want that cloud wrist rest

✅ You prefer a louder switch Don't buy it if: ❌ You only like linear switches Price check: Amazon: $143.99 | Best Buy: $149.99



Razer Huntsman Mini Special Edition | $119 $95.85 at Walmart

Save $23 - It's tough to find this special edition Razer Huntsman Mini on the shelves and Amazon only has it available in renewed condition. If you're after a compact 60% speedster, then, Walmart is your best bet this week. Buy it if: ✅ You need plenty of desk space

✅ You want that special edition aesthetic

✅ You prefer a linear feel Don't buy it if: ❌ You need dedicated arrow buttons Price check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: OOS

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 PS5 headset | $129 $97.49 at Walmart

Save $32 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is one of the best gaming headsets on the market and my go-to for console players. This is the PC and PS5 version, and while it's been $20 cheaper over Black Friday, prices haven't dropped this low this year so far. Buy it if: ✅ You want EQ presets for your games

✅ You regularly swap between mic and solo gameplay

✅ You play on PC and PS5 Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox Price check: Amazon: $109.99 | Best Buy: $129.99

PS5 Digital Edition | Astro Bot | $399.99 $399 at Walmart

Save $0.99 - Sure, it's only 99 cents off Amazon's price, but this is still a fantastic offer in its own right. The Digital Edition PS5 would normally set you back $449 by itself, but you're saving $50 on that MSRP and grabbing a free copy of Astro Bot (worth $69.99) as well. Buy it if: ✅ You don't need PS4 disc compatibility

✅ You buy all your games digitally

✅ You like collectathon platformers Don't buy it if: ❌ You still have PS4 discs to play Price check: Amazon: $399.99 | Best Buy: $399.99

PS5 Slim | Astro Bot | $449.99 $449 at Walmart

Save $0.99 - The story's the same with the disc edition console - you're only saving 99 cents on the price of the bundle itself, but there's additional savings on the device and a free game to factor into that value. The PS5 Slim is normally $499 so this is a serious discount. Buy it if: ✅ You have a PS4 disc collection

✅ You want to buy second-hand games

✅ You don't download many titles Don't buy it if: ❌ You only buy digitally Price check: Amazon: $449.99 | Best Buy: $449.99

