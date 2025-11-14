Don't wait for Black Friday - this new Meta Quest 3S bundle gives you the VR headset at its cheapest-ever price, plus a free Walking Dead game

Black Friday is two weeks today, and yet Best Buy has already pulled the trigger on a brand new bundle for the Meta Quest 3S. I haven't seen any official word about this new bundle from Meta, and so far, no other stores have it up for grabs. It drops the Quest 3S, which is one of the best VR headsets, back to its lowest-ever price, and bundles in a free game for your trouble.

If you grab the 128GB model of the Quest 3S for $249 at Best Buy just now, you'll get The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners at no extra cost. I've seen the most affordable Quest 3S dip to this price before, but I didn't expect we'd get this discount again until Black Friday proper on the 28th. I really don't expect this device to see a further price cut in a few weeks, so if you have your heart set on this headset, now's a good time to buy.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB + The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners | $299 $249 at Best Buy

Save $50 - As great as this deal is, UK shoppers also get an excellent saving if they buy this headset at Amazon or Currys, where the headset has dropped to £229, albeit without a bundled game. <p><strong>Buy it if:<p>✅ You want to give VR a try for the first time<br />✅ You want to beat the stock shortages of Black Friday<p><strong>Don't buy it if:<p>❌ You want to wait and see if there's a Deadpool bundle next week<p><strong>UK: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMeta-Quest-128GB-Get-Batman-All%2Fdp%2FB09MJRCXHN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>£229 at Amazon Buy it if: ✅ You want to give VR a try for the first time

