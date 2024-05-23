This 2024 Hisense mini-LED TV is down to its lowest-ever price for Memorial Day

There’s something infinitely pleasing about seeing new TVs drop to record low prices, and Memorial Day just slashed a bunch of new Hisense models. Despite being fresh on the scene, you can currently grab up to $500 off one of the display maker’s latest mini-LED QLED panels, complete with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate that’ll satiate your PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The display in question is the new Hisense U8N, with Amazon bringing the price of the 55-inch model down from $1,099.99 to just $799.99. The Memorial Day TV deal acts as both a seasonal discount and an introductory offer, bringing the new screen on the block down to its first record-low of 2024. Fancy something larger? You’ll also be able to grab $400 off the 65-inch version, bringing it down from $1,499.99 to $1,099.99, while the massive 75-incher has dropped to $1,499.99 via a $500 discount.

Typically, Hisense’s best gaming TV contenders tend to hold off on dropping their prices until sale events, with models like the Hisense U7K we reviewed in 2023 following that trend. That said, there’s no guarantee that we’ll see these deals again later in the year, and holding off means you’ll be ultimately putting off upgrading your living room setup. If you’ve already got a swish screen, that might not be much of a biggie, but I’m willing to bet a few of you are eyeing up these displays as a replacement for your aging 2010s panel.

Hisense U8N | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - The 55-inch U8N is available for under $800 this Memorial Day, a record low for the 2024 QLED display. More often than not, you’ll have to pay next to $1,000 for a 144Hz TV with enhanced gaming and smart capabilities at this size, but this offer quashes original four-digit price tags. Buy it if:

✅You want a bright display ✅You play games at high frame rates ✅You want great Google TV features



Don't buy it if:

❌You’d rather invest in OLED ❌You don’t need 144Hz Other sizes available:

📺65-inch - $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon

📺75-inch - $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Hisense U8N?

Hisense is one of the best value TV brands on the market right now, and its QLED U8N range offers excellent brightness and clarity. The company’s mini-LED displays also target 144Hz gaming, something even our favorite gaming TV, the LG OLED G3 and the brand new OLED C4 misses out on. You will be able to enjoy faster visuals if you opt for the LG OLED G4, but you’re talking well over $1,500 for a 55-inch model.

That said, speed isn’t everything when it comes to gaming, and Hisense’s QLED tech does fall short compared to OLED. There’s a good reason many flagship TVs opt for the latter panel type in 2024, as it provides superior contrast and colors compared to traditional screens. Brightness is something of a trade-off, but most players are going to be too busy enjoying vivid color pallets to notice a difference.

Ultimately, if you care about value for money, the Hisense U8N is a solid TV choice. If you’d rather spend more knowing that you’ve picked up the best screen possible, you might want to check a few OLED models first before clicking buy. Spending extra to gain better contrast won’t be worth it for everyone, and using Memorial Day to obtain a larger, high-spec screen for less might be a better move.

