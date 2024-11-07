The PS5 Pro only makes sense on a monitor, and these are the displays I'd buy ahead of Black Friday

The PS5 Pro has officially landed, and while it might be a slightly hot take, I'd rather plug it into a gaming monitor than most TVs. That's largely because, for the most part, living room displays won't let the souped-up console stretch its AI-enhanced, 4K 60Hz legs, and that's the last thing you want when spending $700 for a detail bump. I've reviewed plenty of panels that can help Sony's new system reach its true potential, and there are plenty of ways to grab some of them for less right now.

Picking up one of the best monitors for PS5 over a basic screen might not feel like a priority, but our PS5 Pro review proves it's essential. If you really want to spot the fidelity difference between the OG console and the newcomer, you need to use a screen that can better highlight detail and sits closer to your face, and traditional LEDs aren't exactly up to the task. You're all set if you can afford a monstrous gaming TV like the LG OLED G4, but for most players I'd recommend sitting a bit closer to a UHD desktop display with punchy panel specs.

To help make the tradition of traditional TV to a swanky desktop screen easier, I've picked out some excellent displays that'll pair nicely with the PS5 Pro. With Black Friday monitor deals on the horizon, it's important to make sure you're picking up displays at their lowest-ever price, but my picks also focus on highlighting the enhanced ray tracing and resolution abilities of the new console using mini LED, OLED, and IPS tech.

1. BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U 27-inch | $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - The 27-inch version of BenQ's 4K 144Hz gaming screen is down to a new record low ahead of Black Friday, beating previous discounts by a significant chunk. This used to be a display that didn't venture past $550, but it's now one of the cheapest UHD models around. Specs: - 27-inch 4K IPS panel

- 144Hz refresh rate

- 1ms response time

- Built-in speakers and iHDR Buy it if: ✅ You want speedy 4K visuals

✅ You need good built-in speakers

✅ You're planning on using a PC too Don't buy it if: ❌ You want an upgrade from IPS

❌ You'd like even faster than 144Hz Price check: Best Buy: $399.99 | Walmart: $399.99

2. KTC M32P10 32-inch | $749.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - KTC has proven itself as a reliable monitor brand, and a $150 off coupon knocks its 4K mini LED model under $600. It usually ends up dropping to $700, so this discount is going the extra mile ahead of the sales. Specs: - 32-inch 4K mini LED panel

- 160Hz refresh rate

- 1ms response time

- 45W USB-C and KVM switch Buy it if: ✅ You want a bright 4K screen

✅ You're looking for slightly larger

✅ You want to also connect a handheld Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer OLED colors and contrast

❌ You need built-in speakers Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

3. Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 42-inch | $999.99 $742.78 at Amazon

Save $257.21 - It's the same size as many smaller TVs, but you can currently grab the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 for under $750. Not to shabby since it provides the PS5 with punchy visuals and an incredibly fast 0.1ms response time. This is the first time it has consistently sat under $900, making this an excellent pre-Black Friday offer. Specs: - 42-inch 4K OLED panel

- 138Hz refresh rate

- 0.01ms response time

- Ambiglow, 10w speakers, USB-C Buy it if: ✅ You want a bright 4K screen

✅ You're looking for slightly larger

✅ You want to also connect a handheld Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer OLED colors and contrast

❌ You need built-in speakers Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

4. Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144-A 32-inch | $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - This 4K 144Hz screen has rarely dropped under $700, but you can currently grab it for a record low thanks to a nose-diving discount. Better still, this screen uses Quantum Dot tech to enhance its IPS panel, providing an extra fidelity punch for PS5 Pro. Specs: - 32-inch 4K Quantum Dot IPS

- 144Hz refresh rate

- 1ms response time

- Ambiglow, 10w speakers, USB-C Buy it if: ✅ You're looking for extra sharp visuals

✅ You have a console and PC

✅ You want wide connectivity Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather invest in OLED tech

❌ You don't want to use external speakers Price check: Best Buy $399.99 | Walmart $794.20



5. LG ‎Ultragear 32GS95UV 32-inch | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - A sister model to the excellent LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B, this OLED screen just dropped under $1,000 for the first time. It's pricey, but you're effectively getting two monitors in one thanks to its 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz dual resolution abilities.



Specs - 32-inch 4K OLED panel

- 240Hz refresh rate

- 0.01ms response time

- 1080p 480Hz mode, built-in speakers Buy it if: ✅ You want futureproof specs

✅ You play competitive shooters

✅ You value excellent colors Don't buy it if: ❌ You have no need for 1080p model

❌ You aren't fussed about faster refresh rates Price check: Best Buy $999.99 | Walmart (out of stock)



Do you need a monitor for PS5 Pro?

If you're the type of person who would splash out $700 for a PS5 Pro over the OG system in the first place, I'd say using a high-spec gaming monitor is mandatory. The only real exception to this is those of you who have invested in a massive premium TV, and even then, the panel specs I'd pair with the console will cost you a small fortune.

The main reason I'd go for a monitor over a TV for PS5 Pro in most scenarios relates to embracing detail. When sitting at a distance, playing PlayStation games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on a lower-end LED display, you probably won't notice the intricate extra particle effects, improved sharpness, and extra ray tracing provided by the Pro. Whereas if you're sitting at desk-depth away from a high-spec 32-inch monitor, you'll be able to spy plenty of extra enhancements.

Proximity plays a huge role when it comes to enjoying PS5 Pro detail, and it's far easier to bring a monitor closer to you than it is to add a larger screen to your living space. Even then, striking the right balance relevant to your setup is crucial, as it's easy to go for too big or too small. I don't want to sound like a '90s mother, but sitting too close to the screen will only make things look worse since you're more likely to see pixels even at 4K, and sitting too far away is more likely to obscure intricate details.

My general rule is that if you're planning to perch next to a shallow desk that's around under 26 inches, you'll want to go with a 27-inch 4K monitor. Those of you who like to kick back a few feet will benefit from aiming for at least a 32-inch screen, while larger 42-inch panels can be treated like small TVs.

That same advice does extend to traditional televisions too, but unless you're able to snag a really good Black Friday 75-inch TV deal, you'll want to look into monitors to gain a panel that pairs nicer with PS5 Pro. You don't have to go all out with the most expensive OLED model, even if the tech will better serve ray tracing and enhanced lighting, as even cheaper mini LED and IPS displays can add extra depth to 4K visuals that'll leave you happy with your $700 purchase.

