LG OLED G5 TV pre-orders just arrived, but you'll get it a lot earlier in the UK

The shiny new flagship LG OLED G5, and its slightly cheaper OLED C5 sibling, are now available to pre-order. If you've been holding off on picking up the best gaming TV for your setup, now could be the perfect time to pounce on some of the latest screens perfectly suited to couch gaming, and you won't even have to wait if you're in the UK.

LG OLED G5 prices start at $2,499.99 for the 55-inch model, but if that price tag just made you wince, things start at $1,599 on the OLED C5 side of things. That's for the 48-inch, but sizes ranging right up to 77 inch are now available to pre-order at LG. However, those of you who are feeling a little chaotic will want to go reserve (or at least pretend to for fun) the 97-inch version for $24,999.99. No, that's not a typo, and a chunk more than the down payment on my house.

In the UK, the LG OLED G5 starts at £1,799 since there's a 48 incher, but I've not had much luck finding OLED C5 listings yet. What I did come across, however, is the a 65-inch version of the former model for £3,299 at John Lewis that'll apparently arrive within one week. The listing is described as a "pre-order", but since that's the window time I'd expect for a larger TV, it feels like it's practically available to buy right now.

Where to pre-order LG OLED G5 in the US

LG OLED G5 | from $2,449.99 at LG

Pre-orders are now live for a variety of LG OLED G5 sizes ranging from 55-inch to a whopping 97 inches. By going direct to the screen maker, you can also take advantage of free delivery and wall mounting services, both of which can normally ramp up your final costs fairly quickly. Available models:

LG OLED55G5WUA (55-inch) | $2,449.99

LG OLED65G5WUA (65-inch) | $3,399.99

LG OLED77G5WUA (75-inch) | $4,499.99

LG OLED83G5WUA (75-inch) | $6,499.99

LG OLED97G5WUA (97-inch) | $24,999.99

LG OLED G5 | from $2,449.99 at Best Buy (coming soon)

You'll need to wait a little longer for OLED G5 stock to arrive at Best Buy, but it currently has all models listed as "coming soon." This is a good option if you prefer to shop at the big box store or want to potentially pick it up from a physical location. Available models:

LG OLED55G5WUA (55-inch) | $2,449.99

LG OLED65G5WUA (65-inch) | $3,399.99

LG OLED77G5WUA (75-inch) | $4,499.99

LG OLED83G5WUA (75-inch) | $6,499.99

LG OLED97G5WUA (97-inch) | $24,999.99

Where to pre-order LG OLED G5 in the UK

LG OLED G5 | from £1,799.99 at John Lewis

The price bar for LG's G5 is a bit lower in the UK since there's a 48-inch version at John Lewis, but you'll need to wait six weeks for it too arrive. The rest of the range will apparently be at your door within one week, so this could be the fastest way to grab the new OLED display. Available models: LG OLED48G5WUA (48-inch) | £1,799.99

LG OLED55G5WUA (55-inch) | £2,399.99

LG OLED65G5WUA (65-inch) | £3,299.99

LG OLED83G5WUA (83-inch) | $6,999.99

LG OLED G5 | from £2,399.99 at LG

LG has a bunch of OLED G5 models listed, but shipments won't go out under March 31. Theoretically, retailers like John Lewis could end up shipping out some models earlier based on their advertised delivery windows, but it's worth noting that there aren't any solid ETAs yet. Available models:

LG OLED55G54LW (55-inch) | £2,399.99

LG OLED65G54LW (65-inch) | £3,299.99

LG OLED77G54LW (75-inch) | £4,499.99

LG OLED83G54LW (83-inch) | $7,000

LG OLED G4 vs OLED G5 - what's the difference?

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The LG OLED G4 completely spoiled ordinary gaming TVs for me last year, and if I'm being frank, it's hard to imagine the OLED G5 taking things to an entirely new level. I might eat those words by the time I actually test the new display since it is packing some brand new features, but whether the 2025 model does enough to justify not jumping on last-gen discounts remains to be seen.

Rather than sticking with the G4's MLA+ (Micro Lens Array) panel tech, the LG OLED G5 instead uses an all-new four stack OLED system. Dubbed "RGB Tandem", the display maker says the new approach will help boost brightness by 33% and ramp up color brightness by 40% compared to last year's model. Those are some serious increases, and since the previous screen smashed my daylight window tests, it feels like this newcomer could punch through even the brightest environments (that's not an invitation to take it out in the garden to watch Shrek, FYI.)

More directly on the gaming side of things, the OLED G5 pushes the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) bar to an outstanding 165Hz, meaning it'll firmly be the fastest TV on the market. It feels like only yesterday that the best gaming monitor options clocked in at these sorts of speeds, and the idea of having something that slick in the living room is an absolute win for PC players. I was pretty happy playing Overwatch 2 at 144Hz on the G4, and since the G5 will be faster than some 4K desktop screens I've tested recently, I'd eat these faster speeds right up.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

One OLED G5 feature I am itching to try out is its integrated 'Zero Connect' system. The feature effectively uses a wireless transmitter box with IO built-in so that you can beam 4K output to the display without directly connecting wires. Simply put, you'll be able to hook up your PS5 at one end of your living room and the panel at the other, which should help make for much cleaner looking setups depending on your personal arrangement.

Zero Connect seemingly boasts low latency wireless transmission, but I worry that your milage could vary based interference or other specific afflictions. You'll also need to fall back to 120Hz, so not ideal if you're planning on using it to hook up a PC. Yes, that's still plenty fast for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and I feel a little silly even slightly grumbling.

(Image credit: LG)

In honesty, whether or not those major improvements can help you justify spending more on the OLED G5 comes down to how nerdy you are about TV tech. It would personally itch my brain if I missed out on the enhanced brightness, faster speeds, and new wireless connectivity of the 2025 model if I picked up the G4 instead, but the savings could change that.

At the moment, the 55-inch LG OLED G4 is down to $1,796.99 from $2,599.99 at Amazon. That's $700 cheaper than the G5's launch price, and if you're not planning on playing PC games that'll make use of 165Hz or put the Zero Connect box to good use, spending more on the latest version might not make much sense. Yes, you are getting brighter visuals thanks to that new RGB Tandem setup, but having tested the 2024 model in an extremely bright living room, I'm not sure if the difference will be mind blowing.

Those of you who are sticking to a much stricter budget will be looking at far cheaper options, especially since mini LED alternatives like the Hisense U7N offer up 144Hz visuals for under $1,000. But, if you do have the cash, the LG OLED G5 could save you thinking about your living room TV situation for good while.

