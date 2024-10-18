I'm seriously trying to stop myself grabbing the LG OLED C3 at its lowest ever price

The LG OLED C3 sometimes like to taunt me during sales. It's the one gaming TV I always feel is primed for discounts, but I sometimes end up finding it with a higher price tag than newer models. Well, today's the day the 120Hz 4K panel breaks its unfortunate price cut curse, as the display is finally down to a record low I can get on board with.

Over at Amazon, you can now pick up a 65-Inch LG OLED C3 for $1,296.99 (was $1,499.99), thanks to a delicious $203 discount. In fact, it's currently the same price as the 55-inch version for whatever reason, demonstrating that there's still some MSRP weirdness going on with last year's model. Not that I'm complaining, as being able to grab one of the best gaming TVs around for under $1,300 makes it feel like Black Friday TV deals have come early.

As for what the OLED C3 has been up to price-wise over 2024, LG's TV has been slowly descending for a while. That's what's naturally supposed to happen with last year's models, but it has been a little bit irritating to see it sometimes jump up higher than fresh displays. In fairness, it's the 55-inch version that usually falls into this trap, which is perhaps why we're still seeing issues in that department. That's what you get for wanting a "normal" sized TV, I guess.

Should you buy the LG OLED C3?

Opting for the LG OLED C3 could be a sure-fire way to save money and still end up with tremendous gaming specs. Yes, it will mean missing out on the generational upgrades provided by the LG OLED G4 and its kin, but if we're being real, last year's premium panel is still going to serve as a mighty PS5 and TV Series X TV, particularly for those of you who love fast-paced shooters.

What I will say is that, in 2024, refresh rates above 60Hz are becoming a norm, with even cheaper entries like the Hisense U7N serving as a more approachable option. That particularly display might even show up among other 120Hz 4K TV Black Friday deals when the sales dick off, and there should even be alternatives for around $500, albeit without a glorious OLED panel.

Simply put, the less you spend, the less fancy your visuals should be. Don't get me wrong, cheaper mini LED tech can produce outstanding results, and response times are generally top-notch on 120Hz displays designed around high frame rate gaming. Where things can really start to matter is when watching HDR content and 4K Blu-ray, as MLA (Micro Lens Array) tech works wonders for movies.

If that sounds like something you'd personally prioritize, you'll maybe want to check out the LG OLED G3, as it's currently down to $1,996.99 from $2,796.99 at Amazon. At just under $2,000, it's hardly a spur of the moment deal decision, and I'd urge you to check out our review and do some homework on the former flagship. Personally, while I have no doubts that it'll produce phenomenal results in gaming, I can't see myself spending the extra $700 just to elevate the three UHD Blu-rays I own (even if Pray absolutely slaps on premium panels like this.)

Looking for more screen savings? Swing by the best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals and best Black Friday monitor deals for different sizes. Alternatively, take a peek at the best Black Friday curved monitor deals if you fancy something more immersive.