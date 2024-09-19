This record-breaking iPad deal is already beating last year’s Black Friday price

It’s easy to understand why Apple’s cheapest tablets are their most popular. A Pro model regularly wanders into four-figure price territory, whereas you’re getting the same core experience for much less with the brand’s 9th Gen and 10th Gen entry-level devices. Now that Amazon has dropped these tablets to new record-low prices, they’re looking particularly strong on the shelves.

I’ll cut straight to the chase, because this is a big one. The 9th generation iPad has just dropped to $199 at Amazon. Officially, that’s down from a $329 MSRP, saving you $130 overall, but I’ve seen those numbers hovering around $250 for most of the year so far. You’re still getting a fantastic device for far less than I ever expected to see, with a $50 saving over the day-to-day going rate. Black Friday only ever managed to reach $229 last year.

If you’re after something a little more recent, the 10th generation is now available for $299.99 at the online retail giant, a cool $50 down from that new MSRP. That’s the lowest price I’ve ever seen on the middle child, and one that sits $150 cheaper than its original rate. Black Friday only ever took us down to $349.99 last year, and that was considered excellent value back then. Now that such a rate is the norm, we’re seeing the 10th generation truly make a name for itself on the shelves.

In fact, it’s difficult to see a world where even this year’s Black Friday iPad deals go lower than this. The days of ludicrous price crashes on high-end tech are slightly behind us now - over the last few holiday sales I’ve seen iPads holding onto record-low prices set earlier in the year. At most, we could see an extra $10 or $20 off this device come November, but by then you will have had two months of use out of it. Plus, with the 9th generation likely to return to its own $229 record-low, there’s not much further for this device to fall.

iPad 9th Gen (WiFi, 64GB) | $329 $199 at Amazon

Save $130 - Yes, the 9th generation iPad has been hovering around $250 so far this year, so today’s discount really only represents a $50 saving. You’re still getting a record-low price on an incredibly popular model - it’s rare to see Apple’s entry level kit get these kinds of discounts. Buy it if: ✅ You want to spend as little as possible on an iPad

✅ You want an everyday streaming and web browsing device

✅ You still want some Apple Pencil functionality Don’t buy it if: ❌ You need a more sophisticated note-taking device

❌ You need to store larger files Price check: Best Buy: $199.99 | Walmart: $224



iPad 10th Gen (WiFi, 64GB) | $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The eagle-eyed among you might notice that this model’s MSRP is actually the same price as it was over Black Friday last year. That means you’re saving $50 on an already discounted device. Needless to say, $299.99 is the cheapest I’ve ever seen the 64GB model go. Buy it if: ✅ You want Apple Pencil 2 for better note-taking

✅ You’re happy to use cloud storage for bigger files

✅ You want a more modern design Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to store and edit media files

❌ You want to spend as little as possible Price check: Best Buy: $299 | Walmart: $334



Which iPad should you buy?

(Image credit: Future)

The 9th and 10th generation iPads have a few different tricks up their sleeves, but ultimately if you’re looking for a basic tablet for streaming, web browsing, Apple Arcade games, and the occasional note-taking session you’ll do just fine with the 9th generation model. For $199 you’re getting excellent value for money - that A13 Bionic Chip holds up just fine today (I use one for Netflix, Spotify, ebooks, web browsing, and the occasional thumb-tapper), remaining slick even with the latest apps.

The 10th generation is for those who want the basic experience but with a little more pzazz, as well as those with a heavier need for note-taking. The older home button design is swapped for a more modern full-screen affair here, with the flat edges and magnetic back of more premium tablets. This model is also compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 for a better handwriting experience as well (the older version only supports the original Apple Pencil). I’ve been holding off on recommending the 10th generation iPad for a couple of years now, it’s price just never made sense. This is the first time I’ve been able to confidently say its value for money is on point.

We’re rounding up all the best gaming tablets and the best gaming phones on the market right now, but we’re also hunting for the best gaming handhelds for a more focused device.