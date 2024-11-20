This 3D printer deal for beginners feels like highway robbery

With $450 off the sticker price bringing the overall cost down to $199, this 3D printer deal ahead of Black Friday is silly. I mean, I feel as if there's been a typo and that '1' should be a '2.'

But hey, I shan't complain. And if you're hoping to get going with 3D printing, neither should you. As part of its Black Friday deals, industry giant Anycubic has slashed the price of its beginner-friendly Photon Mono 6KS to just $199 at Anycubic. Considering how its MSRP is $649, that's one of the better Black Friday 3D printer deals I've seen so far.

Based in the UK? You can get in on this offer as well. The manufacturer has dropped its Photon Mono 6Ks to £199 at Anycubic rather than £649. Phew. For anyone hoping to print off minis or terrain for the best tabletop RPGs, it doesn't get much better.

Anycubic Photon Mono X 6Ks | $649 $199 at Anycubic

Save $450 - I've never seen this entry-level 3D printer be offered for less, which makes it an early standout of Anycubic's Black Friday deals in 2024. I've not been able to find it cheaper anywhere else, either.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a beginner

✅ You don't wanna break the bank



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want higher resolution



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $339.99

💲 Walmart | $249



⭐ UK price: £649 £199 at Anycubic

Should you buy the Anycubic Photon Mono 6Ks?

If you're new to the 3D printing hobby, this makes for a great starting point. It's not too complicated and it won't take up loads of space (or dent your bank balance too much), but it still pumps out miniatures at 6K resolution. Although that won't hold up to more premium machines like the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro, it's still a very reasonable quality and more than enough if you're just starting out. And for that price? It's hard to gripe.

(Image credit: Anycubic)

That isn't to say this printer is without bells and whistles, though. Aside from the higher resolution than many other beginner machines I've seen, it has a laser-engraved build plate for better adhesion and model removal. The Photon Mono 6Ks is also packing Anycubic LightTurbo for a smoother and faster overall print.

Want something a little less messy, or keen to make terrain instead? I love using resin printers (particularly for high-detail models), but they can be more of a faff. If you want to avoid all that, check out an FDM machine like the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo. It's the perfect blend of user-friendly whilst being highly effective and accurate, so should be a good entry-point for newcomers. It's able to print in multiple colors as well, which is a very neat bonus.

