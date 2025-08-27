These are the 10 best Labor Day PS5 deals I've spotted so far, but there's more where that came from

Labor Day sales never dish out the kind of juicy PS5 deals I've come to expect from other events, but there's never been a more pressing time to grab PS5 bundle deals and other goodies at a discount.



Last week, Sony announced it was increasing the price of the PS5 by $50, which includes the digital and disc-edition versions of the Slim model and the PS5 Pro. With the Sony console more pricey than ever before, there's a whole new emphasis on finding the best Labor Day PS5 deals.

This year, I'm using all of my experience covering online sales events to bring you Sony savings that are actually worth your time. Fortunately for me, while the big day might not be until September 1, US retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon have already begun to roll out their Labor Day sales to make my job a little easier, and your PS5 gaming setup a little fuller.

Today's best PS5 Labor Day deals

PlayStation 5 Slim - Digital Edition | $449.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If it weren't for the recent price hikes, I wouldn't include this digital edition PS5 Slim console at all, as it's just at its original MSRP. However, now this version of the console retails for $499.99, you're saving $50 today. Thank you, Amazon, for not getting the price hike memo. Read more ▼

PDP Riffmaster Wireless Guitar Controller | $119.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Save $30 - This isn't the lowest I've ever spotted for the PS5 guitar controller, but as it likes to regularly bounce back to its full $149.99 MSRP, I'll take any moment to celebrate a $30 saving while it lasts. The PDP Riffmaster is perfect for playing Fortnite Festival and re-living those early Guitar Hero glory days, and now that's cheaper to do while it's down to just $119.99 this Labor Day. Read more ▼

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless | $127.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Save $22 - To date, the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless remains one of the best PS5 headsets cash can buy, as it provides an easy setup, great sound, and a ton of PS5 game audio presets for your Sony console. Even at full price, I consider owning this headset a bargain, but this Labor Day you can grab the wireless headset for just $127.99, saving you $22 off its $149.99 MSRP. Read more ▼

1TB Samsung 990 PRO w/ Heatsink PS5 SSD | $109.99 at Amazon (was $139.99)

Save $30 - If your aging Sony console could use some extra storage for all your PS Plus downloads, this Samsung PS5 SSD comes with 1TB of extra space, and can easily slot into the M.2 drive at the back of your machine. Better yet, it's hands-down the shining star of PS5 drives available today, and can make loading screens a thing of the past with its speedy performance this Labor Day. Read more ▼

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 | $34.97 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Save $15 - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 has dropped to a new record low price at Amazon. The collection of two remade classic games has only been available for a few months, yet right now you can save $15 off its $49.99 MSRP, taking the price down to just $34.97 this Labor Day. Read more ▼

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | $19.99 at Best Buy (was $49.99)

Save $30 - This remastered collection of Uncharted games features Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and I've never spotted it cheaper. Even during Prime Day, the collection was only down to $39.99, yet now Best Buy has dropped $30 from its $49.99 MSRP this Labor Day. Read more ▼

Split Fiction | $39.99 at Best Buy (was $49.99)

Save $10 - Split Fiction might only have a current discount of $10 off just now, but even if it wasn't down to $39.99, the PS5 game would still be a bargain. Grabbing Split Fiction nets you a 'friends pass' copy so you can play through this new Hazelight co-op adventure online with a friend, and better yet, with cross-play involved, your friend doesn't have to own a PS5 to play with you. Read more ▼

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $46.49 at Amazon (was $69.99)

Save $23 - If you want to spend time with your favorite Super Saiyans this weekend, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is down to just $51.99, saving you $18 off its $69.99 MSRP. This isn't a record low, but typically the Dragon Ball fighter likes to hover around the $55 price mark, so it's still a saving worth making a fuss about. Read more ▼

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $39.99 at Best Buy (was $69.99)

Save $30 - This Labor Day PS5 game saving has arrived just in time. If you want to prepare yourself for the upcoming Ghost of Yotei, Best Buy has dropped $30 off the $69.99 price of the Director's Cut of its predecessor, taking it down to just $39.99 today. Stock of this game can be hard to come by at other retailers so this is definitely one of the best deals I've spotted this week. Read more ▼

Fantasian Neo Dimension | $29.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Save $20 - Originally an Apple Arcade exclusive, this RPG made by Final Fantasy veterans Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon thanks to Labor Day. Right now, you can grab the RPG for just $29.99, saving you $20 off its $49.99 MSRP. Read more ▼

(Image credit: Future)

When is Labor Day 2025? In 2025, Labor Day will be held on September 1. Each year, the holiday falls on the first Monday of September.

When do the Labor Day PS5 deals start? Some retailers don't unveil their Labor Day deals until September 1. However, most stores like Best Buy have already launched their savings.

Did the PlayStation 5 receive a price increase in 2025? Yes, on August 20, Sony announced that the company had made the "difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price" in the US by $50, which would come into effect on August 21, 2025. This price increase included the disc and digital versions of the PS5 Slim and the PS5 Pro model of the Sony console.

View the full Labor Day sale at Best Buy

See Labor Day PS5 deals at Amazon

Check more Labor Day PS5 sales at Walmart

Our guides to the best SSDs for PS5, the best PS5 controllers, and the best PS5 accessories are full of the Sony goodies we recommend keeping an eye out for during this year's Labor Day savings.