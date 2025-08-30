The PS5 Slim is still at its original price this Labor Day, but it won't stay this cheap for long

If you haven't heard me rattling on about it over the past week, Sony announced that it made the "difficult decision" to increase the price of the PS5 in the US.

Starting from August 21, the MSRP of both models of the PS5 Slim and the fancier PS5 Pro went up by $50, and even the best PS5 bundle deals weren't safe. However, not all retailers got the price hike memo and right now you can still get the digital-edition PS5 Slim for $449 at Amazon, which is a lovely PS5-shaped Labor Day treat.

PlayStation 5 Slim - Digital Edition | $449 at Amazon

Save $50 - This Labor Day weekend you still have a chance to grab the digital-edition PS5 Slim model for its original thanks to Amazon. The recent US PS5 price hikes mean this standalone console has a new $499.99 MSRP, but it's just $499 today, saving you from forking out that extra $50. UK: $407.94 at Amazon Read more ▼

Normally I wouldn't be hankering on about this 'deal' of sorts this Labor Day weekend, but other big US retailers were quick to adjust the prices of their PS5 listings, making this a bit of rarity.

I'm not sure how long it'll stay at this price for, and I wouldn't be surprised if it shot up to its new $499.99 MSRP shortly after this piece goes live. However, if you've been dreaming of owning a PS5 for the past five years, this is your best bet at preventing yourself from forking out that $50 added fee.

Should you buy a PS5 Slim Digital Edition in 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

I'm a much bigger fan of physical consoles, so the disc-edition PS5 Slim is always a personal preference. However, if you prefer playing digital games, and want to keep your gaming budget as low as possible, this is your best chance to get a PS5 Slim before that added $50 price becomes the norm.

The official PlayStation Direct online store has already increased its prices, and it now the PS5 Slim is listed for $499.99 at PS Direct, which is $50 more than its original price. I have a feeling it won't be long until the biggest US retailers, from Best Buy, Walmart, Target and US Amazon follow suit, which is why I felt the need to bring this Labor Day price to your attention.

This is the digital edition version, so you won't be able to pick up and play any PS5 games without forking out cash for the official Disc Drive, however it's still worthwhile, especially if you're a PlayStation Plus Premium member. There's 1TB of storage space with this version of the console, which is plenty to install this month's PS Plus drops like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered which just joined the main game catalogue. Next month, you have Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder to look forward to playing via PS Plus too.

Not to mention, just like every other PS5 model, you'll get access to Astro Bot's Playroom, a free to download platformer that's still remains as one of the best PS5 games I've played in the five years, second only to Astro Bot, its fully priced follow-up.

