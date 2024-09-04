The PS2 has been recognized in Japan for its impact on people's lives and culture by becoming the first console to be added to the 'Future Technology Heritage' registry

Japan's National Museum of Nature and Science has added the PlayStation 2 to its Future Technology Heritage registry, honoring it as a piece of technology that has impacted people's lives. It's notably the first console in a list of 381 iconic items to be selected.

More and more pieces of technology – from the TYK Radio Telephone to the 3.5-inch Floppy disk – have been gradually added to the registry since 2008, and the PS2 is number 365 in the list, being one of 18 new additions this year. It seems rather surprising that a console hasn't made the list sooner, but out of all the ones that could be picked, there's no doubt that this was a solid choice.

As reported by Japanese publication GameSpark (and translated by Automaton ), the reasons for the console's selection include its ability to play DVDs (it was the first console able to do so), in combination with the fact that it was actually cheaper than most DVD players available at the time, which contributed to making the video format even more popular. On top of that, at the time, it had the most advanced base specs of any other console available, allowing it to produce impressive graphics that included more realistic expressions.

Although this isn't listed as an official reason for its selection, it's definitely worth noting the cultural impact of the PS2 as a result of its sheer popularity, too. More than 24 years after its release, it's the best-selling console of all time, which is seriously impressive, even if the PS5 is Sony's most profitable console . That's understandable given the difference in their price points, although the company's latest console also managed to sell faster than the PS4 despite its stock shortages, so there's no denying its success, either. When it comes to units shipped, though, who knows if the PS2 will ever be topped?

While you're here, be sure to check out our list of the best PS2 games of all time.