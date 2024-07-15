The new Razer Blade 16 just hit a record-low price ahead of Prime Day... but I'd rather spend a grand less on an Asus

I'm in an unfortunate position. I test gaming laptops every day, which means I'm often running a rig that realistically I wouldn't be buying. That sets me up for a lot of heartache once each machine is sent back, and I've been experiencing this a little more than usual in the last month or so. I reviewed the Razer Blade 16 in May and it quickly became my favorite 16-inch machine on the market, but the $2,999.99 MSRP of an RTX 4070 model has kept it out of my personal reach.

If you're looking to invest in a high-end rig ahead of Prime Day, though, you're in luck. The Blade 16 has just dropped to a new record-low price at Amazon, hitting $2,599 for the first time for a full $400 discount. I didn't expect to see this before the main event, and considering this configuration has only had one price wobble in its life it's an excellent result.

Still, that's $2,599 for a machine with specs you'll easily find for much less. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 also packs an OLED screen and RTX 4070 graphics card, but chops an extra $1,000 off the final price. You're getting that model for $1,599.99 right now at Best Buy, down from $400. The premium build, boosted panel, and more durable design of the Blade 16 make it my favorite on paper, but Asus is really where most players should be looking ahead of Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - While the Razer Blade 16 is the better option on paper, this is the better buy for the majority of players. You're still splashing some cash on an OLED display and an RTX 4070 GPU, but with a record-low $1,599.99 sale price (one I've only seen once before today) this is where most will be looking ahead of Prime Day. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display Buy it if: ✅ You have a $2K budget

✅ You still want an OLED panel

✅ You want a slimline design Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather splurge on extra luxuries



Razer Blade 16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $2,999.99 $2,599 at Amazon

Save $400 - The Razer Blade 16 only started to see small price drops for the first time last month, so this $400 discount the day before Prime Day took me by surprise. You'll find this RTX 4070 configuration at its lowest-ever price at Amazon right now. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display Buy it if: ✅ You want to invest in luxury

✅ You prioritize display quality

✅ You travel with your laptop Don't buy it if: ❌ You're happy with a cheaper chassis Price check: Best Buy: $2,914.99



Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: which should you buy?

I tested RTX 4090 configurations of both the Razer Blade 16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 in my bid to find the best gaming laptop. That means the benchmark results below won't be indicative of an RTX 4070 configuration like the models listed above, but will demonstrate the difference between the two devices like-for-like.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Fire Strike Time Spy Returnal (1440p, Epic) Shadow of the Tomb Raider (1600p, Highest) Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 30,285 14,863 117fps 148fps Razer Blade 16 32,336 19,814 106fps 180fps

The Razer Blade 16 sneaks ahead of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, but not by enough to warrant an extra $1,000 spent for the every day player. While my Returnal benchmarks actually put the Asus in the lead, Razer won it back considerably with a less demanding title like Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The G16 is slightly better at handling the really tough stuff, though Razer is more consistent across the board.

Of course, the Blade 16 has other features going for it. This is a slick design, and it's one that many have come to covet over the years. That matte black unibody chassis feels far more premium in the hands compared to the G16, even with Asus's recent glow up for 2024. The display is another factor - with the Samsung panel adopted by Razer outperforming Asus's in color and vibrancy side by side. However, if you don't need a top of the range display, there's no point in buying one. And if you're not going to notice the difference between 148fps and 180fps from game to game (remembering that we really only need 60fps to see smoothly), there's no point in pumping out for extra gas.

The Razer Blade 16 remains my favorite 16-inch gaming laptop, and I'd still recommend it to those with $3K in their pocket. However, most aren't going to be swinging that kind of cash this Prime Day, and considering the Zephyrus's current sale price, the G16 makes more sense for the majority of players.

