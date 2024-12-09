The Chroma Pearl DualSense has reached its lowest ever price in time for the holidays - but there's a catch

There are only three factors that prevent the Sony DualSense controller from being one of my favorite game controllers out there. It's not a Dreamcast controller; it's prone to stick drift, and most importantly, it's got a hefty price tag. Even four years into the PS5's lifespan, the DualSense can be a costly investment, and it gets worse if you need more than one. That's why every time there's a big sales event, I have my eyes set on grabbing another PS5 controller.

Luckily, even though the biggest sales event of the year is well and truly over, PS5 deals are still everywhere you look. This December, the Chroma Pearl PS5 DualSense has now dropped to $54 at Amazon, a new record low price for the official peripheral. Last month, the shimmery gamepad hit as low as the $55 mark, while nearly all the rest of Sony's official controllers saw some worthwhile discounts.

As the big deal spectacular ended, so did a lot of the worthwhile savings where the PS5 is considered. The Chroma Pearl PS5 controller, especially, returned to around the $60 mark once everything was over with. However, it has received a discount yet again, and in some form of Christmas miracle, it's dropped to a new record low with a further $1 taken off. Currently, the controller is on backorder - so you may have to wait a bit longer for Santa to send it your way. However, with $25 to be saved, any extra wait feels worth it to me.

Sony DualSense - Chroma Pearl | $79.99 $54 at Amazon

Save $25.99 - Sony's various colorways of the DualSense controller saw some small discounts over Black Friday, including the Chroma Pearl variant, but it returned to just below the $60 mark fairly quickly. Now, just in time for the holidays, Amazon has knocked off 32%, taking the price back down to $54. Likeminded Sony fans have already jumped on this deal as it's currently on backorder, but you can still grab it for a bargain. Just expect to wait a bit longer than usual before it comes your way.



Buy it if: ✅ You need a new PS5 controller

✅ You fancy a different sparkly colorway

✅ Having haptics is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the pro features of the DualSense Edge

❌ You'd prefer the other colorways

❌ You don't want stick drift Price check: Walmart: $59.99 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £43.99 at EE

Should you buy the Chroma Pearl PS5 DualSense controller?

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you should buy another PS5 DualSense controller depends on what you need it for and what features matter to you most. Every single PS5 console comes with a DualSense controller from the get-go, and even though it's one of the best PS5 controllers out there, not everyone is going to need another.

If you just want something for local co-op in games like Cult of the Lamb, or fighting against your friends in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, then picking up a second DualSense is entirely valid. Grabbing an alternate design can help change it up a bit and add a bit of pizazz to your gaming setup as well. Unlike the default controller, the Chroma Pearl version adds a bit of a metallic-type shimmer, which will look the part if you have a flashy, cozy gaming room.



Just like the rest of the DualSense lineup, picking it up will net you access to all the same features you'll be used to, including haptics. Sony has ownership of its controller's haptic tech, so if it's super important for you to feel every footstep Astro makes in Astro Bot, then you'll want to stick with the DualSense.

If you would prefer more pro features, like that of the DualSense Edge, then you may want to hold off. Sony's Edge controller doesn't have drift-free hall effect sticks, but it does come with customizability, which the default official controller severely lacks. With the DualSense Edge, you have access to swappable stick modules, vibration customization, stick sensitivity settings, and trigger lock switches. But all that comes with a price, one much higher than the DualSense, even when discounts are inbound - it's currently $199 at Amazon, and has only ever seen $10 off that price point.

The Chroma Pearl controller doesn't have an array of customizability, but it will mean you have another gamepad at your disposal should drift make an appearance. It also means you'll always have a controller to charge, so the sub-par battery life of the DualSense won't be as big an issue.

If the Chroma Pearl look isn't for you, then I have good news. The Chroma Indigo DualSense controller, which features a stunning metallic-like blue shine, is still at its Black Friday price tag. For just $59 at Amazon, you can add a bit of shimmery blue to your setup instead.



Both are pretty lovely options, but if you happen to be worried about ruining the white sticks of the Chroma Pearl version (I already stained my white Astro Bot DualSense sticks), then at least there's an alternative out there for you.

If you want to find the perfect gift for the Sony fan in your life in time for the holidays, check out the best PS5 gifts on the market right now. We're also rounding up all the best PS5 accessories and the best PS5 SSDs for more options as well.