L-shaped standing desks can be pricey, but there's still time to get this one for under $300

There are two types of people in this world: folks who need an L-shaped desk, and those who don't. I am absolutely on the side of reason, in that I've had an L-shaped desk for close to a decade now, and I would never go back to not having a corner in my workspace. For some reason, these slightly quirky worktops can set you back a small fortune compared to some of the other best gaming desks.

While I was hunting down some last-minute Prime Day deals to recommend though, I stumbled across the desk I use every single day, and as luck would have it, it's in the discount aisle. I know, I know, who on earth buys a desk as a last-minute deal in a two-day sale? Call me crazy, but I feel I need to let the world know about how good this desk is for its current asking price of $279.99 at Amazon.

Fezibo L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk | $369.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Annoyingly, I can't find any price history data for this desk, but compared to the asking price when I was reviewing it a few years ago, this is $200 cheaper, which is nothing to turn your nose up at. If you're scoping out your next desk, or haven't quite found your perfect one yet, this is something to consider. Buy it if: ✅ You need a new L-shaped desk

✅ Your gaming setup needs a refresh

✅ You want a standing desk Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather have RGB lighting than drawers

UK: £263 at Amazon

Even if you can't make use of the discount on this desk before the sale ends, maybe it'll help just to know about it so you can plan ahead for Black Friday, when it might also get a discount. If you've been hunting for the perfect desk, I'd seriously consider this offer - not least because it's so much cheaper than when I wrote my review of the Fezibo Triple Motor L-Shaped Desk. Back then, in December of 2023, it was listed for a starting price of $599 - and that was before adding any of the bells and whistles this desk has as opt-ins.

Admittedly, the one on offer here is a slightly different variant of the one I have. Instead of its upper shelf having downward-firing RGB lighting, it has some very handy drawer pockets, which may honestly be more of a selling point. Personally, I love the vibes that this desk's lighting creates, but I could absolutely make use of some cubby drawers to stow away some of my clutter.

Ignoring the subtle differences, this desk has plenty of space on it, but its side panel isn't even its best part. One of the reasons I'm shocked to see it going for so cheap is that it's an electric standing desk that'll raise and lower to your desired height. For that kind of versatility from bigger brands, I'd expect to see a stubborn $500+ price tag.

Where I think this desk stands apart, regardless of whether you get RGB lighting or drawer space, is its upper shelf surface. When I was measuring up my old desk, I felt like the Fezibo was going to mean a compromise of worktop depth, but I was wrong. The surface area on the lower level is plenty, but having a top shelf actually means I get even more space to stow stuff away underneath, and my monitors standing on the top shelf means they're more ergonomically aligned with my eyes - which is vital when I'm reviewing the best gaming chairs. With a second shelf, I can shift things around and avoid the clutter I had on my old one-floor desk.

Of course, nothing is perfect, and I have to warn you that the assembly process of this desk was a total nightmare. It was maybe the most complicated bit of furniture I've ever assembled, and I moved house a lot as a kid; building furniture is like breathing to me. The very vague instructions combined with unclear diagrams did not help. Because there are a few different variants of this desk, the instructions don't cater to just one - Fezibo sent a manual that was written for all of the variants, so flicking through the pages to find my exact one in each step was a truly frustrating experience that led me down quite a few wrong paths.

With that as a distant memory though, I've been using this desk for almost two years now, and I wouldn't trade it. This is an awesome desk for gaming and remote work. Would I prefer a slightly thicker wooden surface? Absolutely, the thinner veneer is a bit of a missed opportunity for a truly premium feel. But in terms of functionality, practicality, and looks, this is an amazing investment for your gaming setup.

