I review SSDs, and these are the deals I'd actually recommend this Prime Day

These are some of the best SSD prices I've seen all year
If you've read much of my storage market coverage this year, you'll probably be sick of hearing me yammer on about how dreadful SSD prices are in 2024. As someone who always tries their best to recommend the best value to people when it comes to gaming hardware, I hate seeing SSD prices so high. It's particularly painful to me this year because up until October's Prime Day event last year, you could easily find super-fast 1TB drives for under $70.
Nowadays, that isn't the case. Call it manufacturing and shipping costs rising, inflation, or demand going down. Any of these reasons might be valid causes for prices going up from a business sense, but it makes things harder for shoppers. With so many Prime Day PC deals and Prime Day PS5 deals popping up now, trying to gauge what something did cost before versus what it should cost now is next to impossible - it's like trying to shoot a moving target while the person holding it constantly changes its size.
Thankfully, Prime Day gaming deals are providing a bit of well-deserved clarity. I've scoured through the digital shelves, and as someone who reviews storage devices, I'm happy to say I've spotted some deals that are actually worth getting excited over. After my bargain-hunting patrol, I've come back with a list of great SSD deals you should consider buying this Prime Day.
Nextorage NEM-PA 1TB + $5 gift card | $149.99 $69.99 at Newegg
Save $80 - This is the highest quality of SSD I've seen at this price in a long time, and it's a deal I'd jump on straight away if I was shopping for an extra terabyte of space. It usually sits at $89 at Amazon, so you're getting a massive saving here. Not only that, but you get a promotional gift card to put toward another deal at Newegg.
Buy it if:
✅ You want good read/write speeds
✅ You need a heatsink
✅ You play on PS5
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need something without a heatsink
Price check: Amazon: $99.99
UK: £83.99 at Amazon
Lexar NM790 1TB | $79.99 $69.48 at Amazon
Save $10 - For PC gamers who need something without an integrated heatsink, this option from Lexar is a great choice. It's a limited-time deal at Amazon, so act fast. We haven't seen this down to such a low price since March, so it shows you why you should act now if you're interested.
Buy it if:
✅ You play on PC
✅ You play on PS5 but have a separate heatsink
✅ You want 1TB on the cheap
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need more than 1TB
Price check: Newegg: $90.75
UK: £72.57 at Amazon
WD Black SN850X 1TB | $114.99 $89.81 at Amazon
Save $25 - For a typically pricey SSD, this is a reasonable price for Prime Day. If you'd prefer a well-known brand in the gaming space, WD Black is one of the biggest names in the space. This drive doesn't have a heatsink attached but is well under its average Amazon price of $105.
Buy it if:
✅ You want the reassurance of a big-name
✅ You want one of the best SSDs going
✅ You want something that isn't usually this cheap
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need a Gen 5 SSD
Price check: Western Digital: $89.99 | Best Buy: $99.99
SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB + H01 Heatsink | $249.99 $134.99 at Newegg
Save $115 - If you're hunting for a 2TB drive, you won't find much better value than SK Hynix's P41 model, which comes bundled with its separate heatsink in this offer from Newegg. Most 2TB without heatsinks struggle to get down below $145 at the moment, so that shows you how good a deal this really is.
Buy it if:
✅ You want an underrated SSD
✅ You need 2TB of space
✅ You want something for PS5 that won't break the bank
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want an integrated heatsink
Price check: Amazon: $145.49
UK: £174 at Amazon
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD | $464.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $165 - The 4TB version of the Samsung 990 Pro is probably the pound-for-pound king of the storage market just now. Seeing it drop $40 below its average Amazon price is reason to get excited. Will you really need 4TB? That's up to you, but since this is an early deal, it's worth knowing about.
Buy it if:
✅ You're happy adding your own heatsink
✅ You want to future-proof your storage
✅ You regularly download from the PS Plus catalog
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't want to install your own heatsink
Price check: Best Buy: $299.99 | Newegg: $299.99
UK: £290 at Amazon
