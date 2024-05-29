Sony’s Days of Play sale packs some of the biggest PS5 deals I’ve seen in weeks

This week's holiday sales might be in the rear view mirror, but retailers have been holding out on their PS5 deals. Today, Wednesday May 29, marks the beginning of Sony’s annual Days of Play sale - an event usually used to score big discounts on digital games from the brand’s own storefront. However, 2024’s sale has leaked into the physical world, with major discounts on consoles and physical games at a number of retailers.

The consoles themselves are available for $50 / £50 off right now, dropping to $449.99 at Walmart in the US (was $499.99) and £415 at EE in the UK (was £479.99). Those are some serious savings, though it’s a little disappointing that US folk don’t get the free copy of Spider-Man 2 we’ve seen included in other PS5 deals at this price in the past. Over in the UK, that price does represent the best I’ve seen in not just weeks but months. It’s only ever been beaten by a £409 rate back in February - and that one doesn’t look like it’s coming back any time soon. Plus, I’m seeing far more PS5 bundle options up for grabs across the pond.

That’s not where the hardware deals end, though. I’m also pleased to report that the PSVR 2 has taken its first major price cut today. You’ll find it for $449 (was $549) at Walmart in the US, and £429.99 (was £529.99) at EE in the UK - those are both record-low prices.

Of course, there are also plenty of games up for grabs, with The Last of Us, Prince of Persia, and Spider-Man 2 seeing some particularly strong PS5 deals this week. You’ll find all my top picks from this year’s Sony Days of Play sale just below.

Sony Days of Play PS5 deals in the US

PS5 Slim | $499.99 $449 at Walmart

Save $50 - Best Buy has the PS5 Slim back down to the lowest price I’ve seen in the US. You’re saving $50 on the console by itself and, while there’s no free game included like in previous sales, that’s still a fantastic offer. Buy it if: ✅ You have PS4 disks you want to play from day one

✅ You want the PS Plus library

✅ You want the extra features of the DualShock Don't buy it if: ❌ You don’t need a disk drive

❌ You prefer Game Pass’s library Price Check: Best Buy: $449.99 | Amazon: $449 Digital Edition: $449.99 $399 at Walmart



PSVR 2 | $549.99 $449 at Walmart

Save $100 - This is the first major discount we’ve seen on the PlayStation VR 2, dropping it all the way down to $449.99 for a full $100 discount. That’s excellent news for anyone after a high-end headset at a mid-range price. Buy it if: ✅ There are enough games in the library for you

✅ You want new ways to play

✅ You’ve been holding out for a discount Don’t buy it if: ❌ You already have a Quest 3 Price Check: Amazon: $449.99 | Best Buy: $449.99



Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | $49.99 $29.98 at Walmart

Save $20 - One of the best games of 2024 is available for its lowest price yet at Walmart, with a $20 discount knocking Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown down to just $29.98 this week. Buy it if: ✅ You like side-scrolling platformers

✅ You like puzzle style gameplay

✅ You want to try different combat mechanics Don’t buy it if: ❌ You prefer a 3D view Price Check: Amazon: $29.98 | Best Buy: $49.99



The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $30 - The Last of Us Part 1 has only ever been a couple of bucks cheaper than this and that was back in January. As it stands, this is the lowest price I’ve seen all year - perfect if you’re reliving the classic with the full power of the PS5. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed it the first time around (and the second)

✅ You like story-driven games

✅ You prefer third person action Don’t buy it if: ❌ You didn’t enjoy it before Price Check: Amazon: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered | $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - It’s a smaller saving on a slightly cheaper game, but The Last of Us Part 2’s PS5 remaster is also available for a record-low price at Walmart. I haven’t seen that $49.99 MSRP shift too much at all since release, so this is its first major saving. Buy it if: ✅ You’ve played the original

✅ You like narrative-heavy games

✅ You want the No Return roguelike mode Don’t buy it if: ❌ You haven’t played the first one yet Price Check: Amazon: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Walmart hasn’t quite caught up to Amazon’s $20 discount on Spider-Man 2 yet, but considering this is the first major discount I’ve seen on the latest release in the franchise it’s certainly worth celebrating. You can save $20 on the full game right now, dropping it below $60 for the first time ever. Buy it if: ✅ You liked the original or Miles Morales

✅ You want an open world

✅ You enjoy superhero mechanics Don’t buy it if: ❌ You didn’t enjoy earlier entries Price Check: Best Buy: $49.99 | Walmart: $68



Sony Days of Play PS5 deals in the UK

PS5 Slim | £479.99 £415 at EE

Save £64.99 - Other retailers have stuck to a £40 discount in the UK, but EE is taking things further with nearly £65 off the Slim console. That’s the best rate I’ve seen on the console in months, only beaten by Feburary’s record-low £409 price tag. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play your old PS4 games

✅ You’re a PS Plus member

✅ You prefer the DualShock to Xbox’s gamepad Don’t buy it if: ❌ You only play digital games

❌ You’re a Game Pass subscriber Price Check: Very: £439 | Currys: £439



PSVR 2 | £529.99 £429.99 at EE

Save £100 - Again, EE is undercutting plenty of other retailers with this £100 discount on the PlayStation VR 2. That’s a brilliant rate, easily the best I’ve seen - and particularly handy if you’re looking to expand your gameplay this year. Buy it if: ✅ You’ve enjoyed previous VR experiences

✅ There are enough games available for you

✅ You want more ways to play Don’t buy it if: ❌ You have a Quest 3 Price Check: Amazon: £438.99 | Very: £438.99



Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | £44.99 £23.99 at Amazon

Save £11 - Prince of Persia is down to its lowest price yet this week at Amazon, kicking all the way down to £23.99. This is a rate I’ve only ever seen once before, and that was way back in March. Buy it if: ✅ You like platforming gameplay

✅ You want some puzzle elements

✅ You want to try a range of combat styles Don’t buy it if: ❌ You don’t like sidescrollers Price Check: Argos: £23.99 | Currys: £24.99



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | £69.99 £29.99 at Argos

Save £40 - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has taken a massive price cut down to £29.99 at Argos this week. This has been a full priced game until just a few weeks ago, when it started dropping to £39.99. That means this is a record-low. Buy it if: ✅ You like open world games

✅ You’re a fan of the franchise

✅ You prefer ranged combat Don’t buy it if: ❌ You want more melee Price Check: Amazon: £34.99 | Very: £44.99



The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered | £44.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - The Last of Us Part 2’s PS5 remake has dropped to a stunning £29.99 price thanks to Sony’s Days of Play sale leaking over to Amazon. That means you’re getting the latest iteration for the lowest price I’ve ever seen - beating the previous record by £8. Buy it if: ✅ You’ve played and enjoyed the first game

✅ You like story driven games

✅ You want to play the new No Return mode Don’t buy it if: ❌ You haven’t played the first game yet Price Check: Currys: £29.99 | Argos: £30.99



Rise of the Ronin | £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - I’ve never seen Rise of the Ronin cheaper than this - and in fact it’s only just started to drip down to the low £50s. This is a newer release, so it’s well worth celebrating such an early record-low, especially when it saves you £25. Buy it if: ✅ You want easy to learn hard to master combat

✅ You like historical games

✅ You prefer open world games Don’t buy it if: ❌ You don’t like particularly difficult games Price Check: Argos: £44.99 | Very: £51.99



Should you wait for Amazon Prime Day?

All of these Days of Play PS5 deals come with an Amazon-shaped shadow looming over them. Amazon Prime Day is expected to hit in just a couple of months (if the retailer’s previous July timeline is anything to go by). This is the first major sale of the year, regularly packing discounts on everything from consoles to games and accessories. And yet, I wouldn’t hold out for much more than this.

I’ve been covering Prime Day PS5 deals for years, and - while they’re certainly a good time to shop - they rarely reach these kinds of price lows on consoles and other hardware. That $50 discount may well return in the US (in fact, I expect it to), but I would be surprised if there was more cash off the final price in the summer. The only thing stopping you jumping in this week is the lack of bundles stateside. We previously saw Spider-Man 2 included in that $449 sale price - and could do again in the summer. Ultimately, it comes down to how soon you want your console.

In terms of games, we could see a few more dollars off Spider-Man 2 in the US and Rise of the Ronin in the UK. However, the rest of today’s PS5 deals are looking pretty rock-bottom for the moment. I wouldn’t expect those Last of Us titles to kick down much further in the near-future.

We’re also rounding up all the latest cheap PS5 games as well as the best PS5 accessories and best PS5 controllers for more kit.