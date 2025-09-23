Secretlab's new One Piece collab is such a treasure that it might bring me back to the fandom
These One Piece chairs are an absolute treasure
Secretlab is yet again appealing to us anime nerds, with the launch of the brand's first-ever One Piece gaming chair collection.
If you've ever wanted to take the helm of your gaming PC setup while showing off your love for One Piece, this new collection seems like the best way to do it. The officially licensed collection features two stunning new designs for the Secretlab TITAN Evo chairs based on Luffy and Zoro, a Secretlab chair skin inspired by Luffy's Gear 5 form, and a memory foam lumbar pillow featuring the iconic Thousand Sunny ship - and it's enough to pull me back into the series.
Secretlab TITAN Evo One Piece Collection | Check stock at Secretlab
The One Piece Collection features a Luffy and Zoro Edition TITAN Evo chair, which provides the same dynamic lumbar support, and softweave plus fabric the chair is known for, but with a One Piece makeover. For fans who don't need a new chair, the collection also features a Secretlab chair skin based on Luffy's Gear 5 form, and a Thousand Sunny memory foam pillow so you can support your back and One Piece fandom simultaneously.
Secretlab states that their designer for the collection grew up with the One Piece anime, and that's apparent when glancing at the little details.
Monkey D. Luffy's chair naturally features the Straw Hats Jolly Roger just below the headrest, but the gorgeous embroidered straw-patterned stitching on either side of the chair is what stands out the most to me. Its lush gold and red colors give the chair a more sleek look, which is refreshing when anime gaming tech can often look tacky and cheap. I also can't help but be a fan of the inclusion of Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi Gum-Gum Fruit on the back of the chair - it's subtle but effective.
The Zoro chair is equally as stylish. Everything on it screams Zoro, from the tiny embroidered beer mug to his three swords on the back. If you look hard enough, you can also spot his earrings and his signature, among other details, throughout the swashbuckling design.
Of course, if you already own a Titan Evo, you don't have to buy a whole new chair to take advantage of this new collection. Secretlab has also launched a chair skin inspired by the white and purple color palette of Luffy's Gear 5 form. It can be slipped onto your existing chair, and at $99, it's monumentally less pricey than the rest of the set.
There's also the Thousand Sunny Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow, which will retail at $69 from Secretlab, which can give your back a bit of extra support while you catch up with the anime series. As the name suggests, it's based around the current ship of the Straw Hat pirate crew, and features the figurehead of the ship against a nautical map pattern.
Secretlab could have easily gone down the route of just slapping the One Piece logo over these chairs and calling it a day, but these are one of the best anime designs I've seen in the brand's entire back catalog.
So good it has me contemplating if it's time to give the series another shot. I'm one of those bozos who was into One Piece manga and anime series many moons ago, but eventually stopped reading (and watching) as it started to get a bit overwhelming. The idea of catching up with 1,140 episodes now does not sound fun, but I'd be lying if these gorgeous chairs and Secretlab accessories weren't giving me the itch to give the series another go.
Now, if only they had a chair inspired by Chopper or even Shirahoshi to match the pink and cozy aesthetics of my office...
You can register your interest for the Secretlab One Piece collection via the official Secretlab online store. When it's ready, the Luffy and Zoro Edition TITAN EVO chairs will start at $684; meanwhile, the Luffy Gear 5 SKIN and the Thousand Sunny Foam Lumbar Pillow will be available from $99 and $69, respectively.
