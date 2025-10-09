The upcoming G'AIM'E Time Crisis light gun console is now up for pre-order, and my trigger fingers are twitching with excitement

Remember that new Time Crisis light gun plug-and-play console I was losing my mind about back in June? Well, you'll soon be able to save a fictional president's daughter using a plastic firearm in your own living room, as the G'AIM'E system is now available to pre-order.

I don't want to jump the gun, but the G‘AIM’E Time Crisis Plug-and-Play Lightgun System could be one of the best retro consoles of the year. That's purely because it'll actually provide you with a way to play the arcade classic on a modern screen, as your old PS1 glocks will only work with an old CRT TV.

Just to recap, the G'AIM'E system adds the original Time Crisis arcade machine ROM to a box with HDMI and two USB-C ports for two "AI-powered" light guns. Effectively, the accessories will use a tiny camera instead of old-fashioned sensors, allowing all your shots to land true towards a bunch of baddies. It starts at $99 / £99, but you can opt for "premium" and "ultimate" packages that include extra games, light guns, pedals, and collectable merch.

If that sounds like your jam, you'll want to check out some of my recommended retailers below. In the UK, you'll be able to pre-order the G'AIM'E Time Crisis console at Argos, but I'm still waiting for confirmation on US partners.

Where to pre-order the G'AIM'E Time Crisis system in the UK

From £99 at G'AIM'E If you don't fancy waiting for your preferred retailer to get stock, you can now go straight to G'AIM'E and pre-order the light gun system. It is scheduled to hit other retailers, though, so keep that in mind if you like to use stores with specific perks.

Check stock I'm still waiting for the G'AIM'E Time Crisis console to actually land at Argos, but you'll want to head straight there when pre-orders land in the UK. The retail is confirmed as a partner, so that should mean it'll get the Base, Premium, and Ultimate editions of the plug-and-play system.

Where to pre-order the G'AIM'E Time Crisis system in the US

From $99 at G'AIM'E I'm still waiting for a US pre-order partners list, but if you haven't got a favorite store, you can already grab the Time Crisis console and accessories directly at G'AIM'E. Just bear in mind that to get free shipping, you'll need to spend over $100.

Check Amazon G'AIM'E hasn't confirmed whether the Time Crisis console is coming to Amazon yet, but it's entirely likely it'll end up at the retailer. If it does, you'll be able to take advantage of your Prime membership, which could save you some pennies on delivery.

Alternative ways to play Time Crisis with light guns

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tassei Denki Co. / Bandai Namco) (Image credit: Tassei Denki Co.) (Image credit: Tassei Denki Co.) (Image credit: Tassei Denki Co. / Bandai Namco)

The new G'AIM'E Time Crisis Lightgun system could quickly become the easiest and cheapest way to play the classic arcade shooter. Is it the only way to become a clock-watching secret agent? Absolutely not, and there are various alternative ways to play the game if it's no longer sitting pretty within your local arcade parlour.

The first involves picking up a Sinden Lightgun - a clever USB contraption that looks like a Namco PS1 accessory, but uses a small webcam to emulate retro functionality. Its software is slightly janky, and you'll need to provide your own ROM backups and fully embrace the DIY vibes of this setup. But, it's one of the most versatile options out there for playing light gun games, old and new, on a gaming PC or even a gaming handheld if you're trying to conserve space.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you've got plenty of cash to splash on something that'll upset the people you live with, there's also a full-blown Arcade1up Time Crisis cabinet. It's sort of tricky to find in stock if you're in the US, but Argos has the UK covered since it has it available for £699.99. No, that's not a typo, it does cost £700, but you are getting a complete machine with a built-in screen, light guns, and pedals, so it's not that ridiculous.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Arcade1up)

In a nutshell, you can either go down the versatile DIY route or splash out on a remake of an actual Time Crisis machine. I think both these options are worth considering if you have the patience or the budget, but if the G'AIM'E system lives up to the hype, it's going to provide seamless plug-and-play light gun action without any setup or faff.

Of course, you could also be a nerdy weirdo like me and old onto CRT TVs so that you can play Time Crisis on old hardware. The issue there is that old screens, systems, and accessories are more expensive than ever, and if you've just sussed out how to connect your retro console to a modern TV, the last thing you'll want to do is pitch up an old tube set.

Therefore, I'm fairly confident that the G'AIM'E Time Crisis system will be the option that suits most casual players due to its size, cost, and plug-and-play functionality. I'm hoping to get my hands on the console for a full review, as that'll enable me to tell you if it's a dud or a delightful reimagined arcade experience. I'm really hoping it'll be the latter, as I love the idea of families blasting goons in the living room rather than playing Monopoly this Christmas.

More retro consoles at Amazon

More arcade machines at Amazon

Using Valve's handheld to revisit the classics? Take a peek at the best Steam Deck dock and best Steam Deck accessories to enhance your hybrid setup.