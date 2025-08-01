The Analogue 3D's controller launches today, but the new N64 gamepad failed to show up on my doorstep

The Analogue 3D isn't scheduled to arrive until August, but the retro console's 8Bitdo N64 controller still launches today. If, like me, you pre-ordered the gamepad in advance, that means you should already be swinging Bowser around like it's 1996. Yet, for whatever reason, Amazon just "Delayed" my order, and I'm fearing the worst.

The 8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller for Analogue 3D is currently "available" at Amazon for $39.99 (or for £34.99 if you're in the UK). Again, pre-orders should have already shipped, and the retailer originally listed July 31 as an ETA. My order claimed it would arrive today, August 1, but the fact that it hasn't been dispatched yet, and I received a generic "your order has been delayed" email, tells me it won't arrive in time for the weekend.

8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller for Analogue 3D | $39.99 at Amazon

Designed to be used with the Analogue 3D, this Bluetooth controller is a cross between a Nintendo 64 accessory and a modern gamepad. It'll work with your Switch 2 if you'd rather stick to using the console's online retro library, but you can also use it with OG hardware if you pair it with an adapter. UK: £34.99 at Amazon

The controller comes in both white and black, and I pre-ordered the latter at the start of the month. At the moment, the UK listing for it says new orders will arrive between 12 - 23 August, which honestly feels like the release date window for the Analogue 3D itself.

(Image credit: 8Bitdo / Analogue)

However, the white version actually says it'll arrive tomorrow with Prime, and in a bid to save my weekend plans with my freshly modded HDMI N64, I've ordered one. Whether it'll actually show up is a different matter entirely, and I fear I might have to actually go outside rather than sitting under a blanket playing Zelda Ocarina of Time mods.

The US page is a little more reassuring, as both N64 controllers have an ETA of August 6. The delays I'm experiencing could be region-based, and if any of you happen to have received the gamepad, please let me know in the comments.

(Image credit: 8Bitdo)

Of course, some of you might have no clue what the 8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller actually is, so allow me to quickly fill you in. Designed with the delayed Analogue 3D FPGA console in mind, the gamepad blends the Nintendo 64's six-button layout with modern controller sensibilities.

Unlike contemporary controllers, it's only got one joystick, but moves it up to the left rather than in the middle like Ninty's nonsensical original. A and B live where the right stick would normally reside, while the "C buttons" sit where you'd normally find A, B, X, and Y on a Switch pad.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Old school layout aside, the rest of the 8Bitdo N64 controller's features are pretty modern. It relies on Bluetooth or USB-C for connectivity, and while that means you can't hook straight up to an OG console, you can use an adapter. It's also armed with a hall-effect joystick, which is fantastic given that the Nintendo 64's gamepad is the driftiest in existence.

I'm pretty bummed out that I can't share a hands-on with 8Bitdo's N64 Bluetooth Controller today. If either the white of black version arrives over the weekend, I'll be sure to report back with impressions before the Analogue 3D lands. That said, it's really not your only new gamepad option for playing Nintendo 64 games, as there are already a wealth of revamped pads out there.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

If you want to keep things affordable and authentic, Hyperkin has you covered with its "Captain" controller for $17.99 at Amazon. It's pretty much a translucent replica of the original, so you're not getting any fancy new features. If you're seeking something that isn't spaceship-shaped, there's also an "Admiral" version for $38.02 that has almost the same layout to 8Bitdo's pad and wireless capabilities, and the Brawler64 by Retro Fighers offers up similar vibes for $39.95.

Just keep in mind that those options really cater to original N64 hardware. Therefore, if you're looking for something fresh to play Nintendo Online ports with, you'll still want to wait for the 8Bitdo controller. I'm hoping it'll end up being the perfect blend of old and new for anyone looking to play the '90s consoles' greatest adventures in 2025, but I can't confirm that until I get my hands on one.

Looking for more controllers? Take a peek at the best PC controllers and best PS5 controllers for specific platform options.