One of my favorite 8-bit retro consoles is getting an HD remake this month, and it could be killer for casual players with physical collections

After three long years, Hyperkin's take on the TurboGrafx-16 will finally release this month. Originally announced back in 2022, the emulation-based retro console was delayed due to component shortages, but I'll soon be putting it to work running a bunch of my old PC Engine cartridges.

Dubbed the RetroN GX, Hyperkin's latest emulation station will land on August 20, and you can now pre-order the console for $99.99 at Amazon. I'm willing to bet not many of you will have grown up with a Turbografx 16, and even fewer of you will be aware of its more successful Japanese equivalent, the PC Engine. However, if you're into collecting old physical games and want a convenient way to play the platform's old "Hucard" games at 720p, this console has you covered.

Hyperkin RetroN GX | Pre-order for $99.99 at Amazon

Designed to run physical Turbografx 16 and PC Engine games using emulation, this HDMI console could be your ticket to a new (old) library of 8-bit outings. It's not exactly "cheap" at just under $100, but it's more affordable than premium FPGA options and the 2020 mini console. UK:

Created by historic game publisher Hudson, the PC Engine arrived in 1987 to take on the might of Nintendo Famicom in Japan. The 8-bit console made quite an impression with its 16-bit graphics processor, as its visuals are comparable to the SNES and Sega Genesis rather than the NES. However, the rival system didn't quite manage to dethrone Ninty's Super Mario Bros box, and the worldwide Turbografx 16 version's release in 1989 was arguably far too late.

Still, I have a lot of love for PC Engine games, and the new Hyperkin RetroN GX will offer up a way to run original carts and hook up via HDMI. Just like the RetroN 5 before it, this system will dump your game's ROM into memory so it can be run via a baked-in emulator.

Effectively, the RetroN GX will provide the same level of performance and compatibility as a PC Engine emulator. The benefit of opting for a dedicated system like this rather than one of your gaming handhelds or a PC is that you won't have to mess around with ROMs or even source your own gamepads, as this gadget supports original controllers and comes with a Hyperkin-branded version.

Naturally, emulation comes with a few drawbacks, most of which are tied to compatibility. If you've got a huge collection of Hucards, there's every chance you'll come across some that either don't work or feature some visual and audio glitches. You also won't be able to use a flashcart with this system, which is a bummer if you've got a bunch of your own backups you're looking to run.

Opting for an emulation console like this does come with perks, though, as you'll be able to tap into features like save states, overlays that mimic the look of an old CRT, and a 12-frame rewind function that'll save you from using up lives in harder games. Hyperkin's new firmware promises some improvements, too, as it now removes dithering to help graphics look crisper on modern TVs and comes with framerate fixes.

The RetroN GX is really aimed at casual retro gamers and curious players looking to check out physical PC Engine/Turbografx 16 games without a faff. Being able to hook straight up to a gaming TV or monitor with an HDMI cable will save you from buying extra upscalers and adapters for the OG console's composite output, not to mention visuals will look way sharper at 720p.

That said, it'll be far from the only way to play these games in HD, and a few devices have already beaten the RetroN GX to the chase. For example, I reviewed the PC Engine Mini (Turbografx 16 Mini) for a UK newspaper way back in 2020, and that plug-and-play console offers up most of the same features and a whopping 57 built-in games. While it doesn't have a cart slot, I still use it as a quick way to play the 8-bit system's classics to this day.

Of course, the Analgoue Duo is also around for those of you who think emulation is retro console blasphemy. Just like the company's FPGA N64 that's currently delayed, the company's PC Engine clone uses FPGA tech to mimic Hudson's original hardware, and it can also run the system's CD-ROM games using an integrated drive.

However, even proper chip replication doesn't help Analogue's system achieve 100% compatibility. Therefore, if you can't live with the idea of some game you've never heard of not working on your console of choice, I'd stick with the OG hardware. There are various ways to hook up the PC Engine to a TV using HDMI, and Hyperkin even sells an adapter for $16.99 that'll help you achieve just that.

If you're simply looking for yet another retro console to collect for, but don't have the funds for OG hardware on an FPGA clone, the Hyperkin RetroN GX should serve you well. I'll hopefully be sharing a full review with you later this month that drills down on performance and functionality, which will help you decide if this system is worth just under $100.

Put it this way, you're not going to get a working original console for less than that, so the RetroN GX could be a cheaper way to play old Hucards.

