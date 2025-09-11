I'm thrilled to report the Vectrex Mini is coming to Kickstarter this November, and the price isn't horrendous

The Vectrex Mini, a tiny version of my favorite '80s console with an AMOLED screen, is getting a Kickstarter campaign this November. The adorable retro console remake has been living in my head rent-free since its Gamescom debut, but it practically owns my brain now that we've got a price.

Announced via X, the Vectrex Mini will go live at Kickstarter on November 3, but you won't have to wait until then for a price. In a chat with Retro Dodo, the mind behind the project, David Oghia, confirms the first 50 "Founder's Edition" units will cost $115 / £86 / €99 before increasing to $150 / £112 / €129.

That is honestly way cheaper than I was expecting, especially for an all-in-one tabletop arcade system. Even the Vectrex Mini's non-early bird price is only $10 more than the Sega Astro City Mini at launch, despite the fact that it uses a fancier AMOLED screen and isn't made by a gaming giant.

If you'd rather pick up something that feels even fancier, though, there will also be 200 Vectrex Mini White Edition units available for $250 / £190 / €219. Not only does it look very NASA-punk thanks to its pearly shell, but it also comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity and a unique badge.

Oghia actually says he wanted to make a gold Vectrex Mini originally, but the manufacturers said it'd be too complicated since "you'd have to paint over the plastic." I'm personally glad that it's arriving in white instead, and I fully agree with the project head when he says, "It's going to be classy!"

As someone who owns an original Vextrex, I'm still itching to get my hands on this mini version. It pains me to say it, but the original console isn't immortal, and since it uses a specific black and white CRT display, replacing it when it fails isn't an option.

While I'm not going to stop firing up the '70s legend when the tiny version arrives, the fact that it boasts HDMI output, 12 built-in games, and microSD card support makes it a promising alternative. Its AMOLED screen should do a nice job replicating the piercing vector graphics of the original, thanks to its contrast, and you could even extend the screen using OLED gaming monitors.

Let's also be real, the Vectrex Mini is also just going to look killer on a shelf. If you've already got small machines like the Astro City Mini, Quarter Arcades Bubble Bobble cabinet, or even the Evercade Alpha, the miniature console will feel right at home. I'm still holding out for a Japanese Bandai Kousokusen version, but only because I want it to look like my original console has a tiny son.

