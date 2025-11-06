I absolutely do not need a mini Burger Time arcade machine for my kitchen, but this discount is a threat to my air fryer

I'll admit, I'm not a reasonable retro game enjoyer, and I've considered putting a mini Burger Time arcade machine in my kitchen more than once. Is there any practical reason to have a tiny cabinet on my bunker? Absolutely not, but I can't stop thinking about how stinkin' cute it'd look given its incredible Chef Peter Pepper and sentient sausage artwork would look next to my utensils.

So far, the only thing that has stopped me from replacing either my toaster or air fryer with a Quarter Arcades Burger Time machine is price. However, Amazon apparently wants my cooking space to descend into chaos, as it just knocked that specific version down to $178.11 from $249.99. That 29% discount is posing a serious threat to both my finances and limited counter space, but y'know what? I still think it's worth it.

Quarter Arcades Burger Time | $249.99 $178.11 at Amazon

Save $71.88 - These mini arcade machines are pricey, but if you love Burger Time and want a solid homage to the OG arcade cabinet, this 29% discount knocks it under $200. It's the cheapest version of the machine right now too, so it could be a nice starting point for an eventual full collection. <p><strong>UK: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNumskull-Quarter-Arcades-Burger-Collectors%2Fdp%2FB0DFQHLCZK%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>£219.96 at Amazon UK: £219.96 at Amazon

Even at just under $180, this mini Burger Time machine is expensive. It's what I'd call an indulgent self-treat for those of you who've already picked up all the best retro consoles and crave something bougie. Yes, there are also many other cheaper ways to play Data East's fast food frenzy, but this device feels almost like a permanent heirloom for your house rather than a mere gaming machine.