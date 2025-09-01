Analogue 3D footage finally just surfaced online, and I'm hoping the 4k N64 is as slick as it looks

If you've been waiting to see the Analogue 3D actually running N64 games, I've got great news for you, as a new teaser shows off the FPGA retro console in action.

Highlighted by YouTuber Pixel Cherry Ninja, the Analogue 3D teaser is sitting within the console maker's press pack. The teaser hasn't actually been used as part of an announcement or social media post yet, but the short clip does show off the N64 FPGA system running an original copy of 1080° Snowboarding.

The clip stops short of revealing any actual N64 gameplay, so you'll need to wait a little longer for some FPGA goodness. However, the teaser appears to feature the Analogue 3D hooked up to a 4K TV with scanlines and a CRT filter enabled, and its matching 8Bitdo N64 controller also makes an appearance.

I'll obviously need to see more than a title screen from the Analogue 3D before passing any judgment, but as someone who regularly uses CRT TVs, the filter looks pretty effective. That said, I'm personally looking to see how gameplay holds up at 4K without any overlays, as I'm hoping to experience N64 games without the original console's cursed built-in blur and aggressive anti-aliasing.

This teaser comes two weeks after the Analogue 3D's third delay, and it could be a sign that the console is finally nearing completion. There's every chance this clip is simply the prelude to a longer gameplay reveal, as we'll no doubt see more promotional teasers as we draw closer to its Q4 release date.

(Image credit: Analogue)

I'm pretty hyped to get my hands on the Analogue 3D, and I've got an endless list of burning questions regarding its performance and visual abilities. Naturally, I'm also keen to see what it'll do differently to the Modretro M64, an FPGA console that looks to have similar N64 abmitions.

Recently, Modretro revealed that the M64 will be using a MiSTer N64 core by developer Robert Piep (FPGAzumSpass). It's worth noting that if you choose to use an MiSTer FPGA device, you'll need to use an upscaler to ramp things up to 4K, so that could also apply to the Analogue 3D's competitor.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless of whether you've got an Analogue 3D on pre-order or not, all we can do right now is wait for its arrival. If you're looking for something to scratch your Nintendo 64 itch before the FPGA console lands, you could mod your original N64 controller with a hall-effect thumbstick. I'm also exploring ways to add HDMI to the original system that I'll be sharing soon, but I'm still longing for a way to easily play my carts in 4K.

Looking to play classic games on the go? Swing by the best gaming handhelds for a range of portable options. If you're already using Valve's device, take a peek at the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for setup inspiration.