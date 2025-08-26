"$250 for this is diabolical" - Corsair wants you to forget about a second monitor and buy its new touch screen Stream Deck instead

After months of teasers and reveal videos, Corsair has finally made its new Xeneon Edge available for purchase. Is it a new, versatile bit of streaming gear? Is it the bottom third of a gaming monitor? We're not quite sure, but for a fairly intuitive device that's supposed to cut out the cost of other hardware, it sure is pricey.

Costing $249 in the US, and £219 in the UK, the Xeneon Edge is attracting some strong feedback on Corsair's social channels. "$250 for this is diabolical", says one YouTube commenter. "Nice but $250 before tax is kinda crazy for a 60Hz display," says another. It is a real shame, because the versatility of the Xeneon Edge makes it a really alluring device. You can use it as a smaller monitor, you can use iCUE to throw some widgets on it, and there are loads of clever uses.

Corsair Xeneon Edge | $249.99 at Corsair

After initial reveals and presentations at Computex this year, Corsair has finally made the Xeneon Edge available for purchase in the US and UK. This one is a real judgment call in terms of value for money, since a Stream Deck or secondary monitor would technically cost less, but this does kill two birds with one stone and looks stylish while doing it.

For example, you could remove the need for a full-sized secondary gaming monitor on your desk if you were only planning on using one for quick access to a few applications. With a 14.5-inch LCD Touchscreen display that measures 372mm x 120mm x 20mm and offers four mounting locations, you could easily put a Spotify window, a communications app like Slack, or a volume slider on it.

There are other examples Corsair has shown of its new device being used to monitor PC specs, as well as a color gradient for more creative professionals. Magnetically fixing to the side of your existing monitor, it could also be a great tool for streamers who want their Twitch chat in open view while gaming. With a 2560x720 native resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it's hardly going to look out of sorts next to a higher resolution monitor, either.

The Xeneon Edge is a bit like the Elgato Prompter in that it can be used as an extended display within Windows itself, although unlike the Prompter it can be configured horizontally or vertically. The good news is that the Xeneon Edge doesn't only rely on a USB-C connection, it features an HDMI port, and in the box you'll get a DP Alt Mode cable (DisplayPort to HDMI). Corsair says that "in the near future" you'll be able to "use it like an Elgato StreamDeck – bringing a whole new world of customized information right to your fingertips."

So, clearly, this is a pretty inventive device, and being able to use a touchscreen to access these things is really handy - it certainly removes some of the friction points of Stream Deck and Stream Deck alternatives like the Razer Stream Controller X. If you can put some volume mixing control on there, it could even be a rival to the best streaming mixers. So what's the issue?

Well, for what is essentially a 60Hz, 720p display that's about a third the size of an actual gaming monitor, it does cost a pretty penny. You can get fully sized 27-inch 1440p monitors with 120Hz and up refresh rates for circa~$150. In the US, that's a full $100 less than the Xeneon Edge, and that makes it a tricky sell. Yes, it is one of a kind, but when you're asking people to pay more for virtual real estate just to save some of their desk real estate where other devices might otherwise sit, things get hard to justify.

If you're tempted by the prospect of a second screen in your gaming PC setup, and you've always been interested in a Stream Deck or controller to help you with easily accessible apps and functions, maybe this is for you. It's got a lot of style, and its clever mounting and magnetic features will make it practical to use in any setup. We'll be testing this device out soon, so stay tuned for our thoughts.

