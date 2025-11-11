Rode's latest device for content creators looks like an ultra-powered Stream Deck, but there's a catch

Rode is back with a new super-powered console that wants to consolidate parts of your content creation setup. The brand's RodeCaster consoles have long been the gold standard in audio mixing for content creators, but last year, it launched the RodeCaster Video, which is the brand's first real step into doing the same thing for video creation.

The brand new RodeCaster Video S has just launched today, and it's essentially a much more viable version of what Rode launched in 2024 for solo creators and smaller studios. If you're familiar with Rode's existing product range, the RodeCaster Video S is the equivalent of the RodeCaster Duo - a smaller, almost as powerful console which comes in at a somewhat more reasonable price.

RodeCaster Video S | $499 at Rode

The new video controller is up for pre-order at Rode, but I'm not seeing it at any other retailers yet. I'd expect it to hit Amazon soon, but if you're keen to secure one of these as soon as possible, I'd pre-order straight from the horse's mouth. In the UK, it looks as though there is availability at Amazon via the link below. <p><strong>UK: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FR%25C3%2598DE-R%25C3%2598DECaster-Video-Multi-Camera-Multi-Source%2Fdp%2FB0FX1R7ZDK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>£449 at Amazon UK: £449 at Amazon

The RodeCaster Video S could be massive for any gaming content creator who makes YouTube videos or hosts live streams on Twitch. From a birds-eye view, it can scene switch like a stream controller can, so if you've ever fancied an Elgato Stream Deck+, for example, this could be a really overpowered alternative.

Not only can it scene swap, but it has a ton of clever features thanks to Rode's integrated companion software, which means it can stream directly to YouTube and Twitch or record natively. That could be massive for video podcast hosts too, but it means you might not need to rely on a middleman software like OBS or Streamlabs.