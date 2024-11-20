Our number one favorite Xbox controller just received its debut discount at Amazon before Black Friday

There's no question that the Xbox Wireless controller that gets bundled in with every Xbox Series X is one of the best gamepads you can get your hands on. You only have to look at controllers from third-party brands to see just how influential and iconic the controller has become. Yet while it still stands the test of time, it's missing some pro features that prevent it from being a perfect peripheral.



Luckily there's always the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox which is currently down to just $159.99 at Amazon, 11% off its MSRP of $179.99. It's not the biggest discount in the world, but even this small saving of $20 is enough to make it one of the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals as it's the first of its kind.

Until now the high-end gamepad has sat firmly at full price and hasn't moved from its $179.99 perch. However, even with Black Friday still days away, the price has finally shifted making it now the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon. This deal is monumental enough in its own right, but any discount off a price point that high is worth celebrating. Better yet, this deal means you're making a saving off one of the best Xbox Series X controllers out there, all before Black Friday has even kicked off.

PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Gaming Controller | $179.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Victrix Pro BFG controller for Xbox has received its first-ever major discount at Amazon and Black Friday is still days away. Only 11% has been knocked off this high-end gamepad, but that's still a saving of $20 off a peripheral that's never been cheaper and tops our best Xbox controller charts. Buy it if: ✅ You want a wireless controller

✅ Long Battery life is a priority

✅ You value customizability Don't buy it if: ❌ You want an end to stick drift

❌ You don't like the flashy design

❌ You want more colorway variation Price check: Best Buy: $170 | PDP: $179.99 UK: £139.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Even though the stock Xbox controller's ergonomic shape has now become the ideal form factor for most gamepads on the market, it still falls behind in some key areas. For one, it's still rocking the need for batteries, which puts it to shame compared to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Sony PS5 DualSense controller.



The PDP Victrix Pro BFG controller for Xbox solves that though. This modular pad brings all those delicious pro features the Xbox wireless controller could only dream about. Most notably, its main thing going for it is that swappable design that lets you arrange its facial components as you see fit. Sections of this flashy controller can be easily taken out, rotated, and moved around so you can have your sticks exactly where you want them. Any fighting game, or in my case, Tekken 8 fanatic will appreciate this, as it means you can pop in the six facial button module that you get in the controller case and make blasting through combos a breeze.



Our very own controller expert Duncan Roberton also sang the controller's praises in his Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox review earlier this year. There, the peripheral's update from its previous PS5 iteration was praised as it brings with it a newly improved battery life and integrated rumble motors for Xbox Series X owners. Sadly there are no Hall effect sticks to be seen out of the box, which is disappointing. Luckily, stick drift immune modules can be bought separately if you run into the issue, which is a bonus. We'd recommend picking up "one of the best gamepads ever created" while it's going cheap before Black Friday. Since it's still a relatively new gamepad, it's not likely to see a subsequent price drop.

If the Victrix Pro BFG controller isn't for you, there's sure to be a perfect gamepad in our Black Friday Xbox controller deals hub. For even more great savings check out our Black Friday Xbox deals hub where we've gathered all the best discounts on other controllers, console bundles, and even some brand-new games.