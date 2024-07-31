This might just be the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal I’ve seen yet

I constantly have my eye on gaming laptop deals, which means I generally know the day to day price ranges for machines running each different graphics card configuration. That also means I get very excited when a rig drops below the expected budget. Not only has that happened with an RTX 4070 gaming laptop today, but the model in question is actually one of my favorite devices on the market as well.

The RTX 4070 (Intel i7-13620H) Asus TUF A15 has just dropped back down to $1,049.99 at Best Buy (was $1,399.99) - a return to a record low price I’ve always missed by just a couple of days, and has only appeared twice in the past. That’s a $350 discount that’s working particularly hard for you this week as well. This rig was already incredibly well-priced, earning it a top spot among the best gaming laptops for its budget-minded value.

For reference, the closest I’ve seen another RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal come to this $1,049.99 position was over Prime Day - and that was a $1,299.99 sale price on a Dell G16. This is the first time I’ve seen a laptop running this kind of graphics card so close to that $1K boundary.

Asus TUF A15 15.6-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 - I can’t remember ever seeing an RTX 4070 gaming laptop going cheaper than this - the best I’ve spotted in recent memory was $1,299.99 on a Dell G16 model. That makes today’s return to a record-low price on the Asus TUF A15 all the more impressive, especially considering it’s only been $1,049.99 a couple of times this year so far. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display



Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize speed over resolution

✅ You play with a gaming headset

Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize speed over resolution

✅ You play with a gaming headset

✅ You still want a good-looking laptop Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a slimline device

Should you buy the Asus TUF A15?

Asus’s TUF line has long been a go-to for those on the hunt for a cheaper gaming laptop without the bells and whistles for far more premium machines. I’ve tested several of these value-packed rigs, and even bought a few of them myself. The TUF A15 is one of the latest releases, using Nvidia’s newest graphics cards and previous-generation Intel processing power. I wouldn’t get too hung up about the age of that CPU, though, the 14th generation model is more of an iterative update that hasn’t shown much material improvement on performance in all my testing so far.

I would heartily recommend the Asus TUF A15 to anyone looking to upgrade from an older RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 gaming laptop, and do so while sticking to a budget. While the 16:9 display did feel a little outdated in my testing, and the keyboard doesn’t stand up for more luxurious implementations, 1080p performance remains robust even in more demanding games like Returnal. I tested an RTX 4060 model with a Ryzen 7 processor and was confidently hitting over 100fps in High settings, with 96fps in Epic settings, on this particular title - an incredibly impressive result, and one that will only be improved with that boosted RTX 4070.

This is for one looking to get the most bang for their buck from a performance standpoint. You’re not getting the bright screen of the best Razer laptops or the slimmest form factor of the best Asus gaming laptops, but if your machine’s staying on your desk (or being hooked up to a 1080p gaming monitor) it’s the best value for money on the market right now.

