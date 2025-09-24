The Razer Blade 14 looks far more sensible with $700 off the final price, but these deals won't last

I've just finished reviewing the Razer Blade 14, and was greeted with some hefty savings to soften the blow of that lofty MSRP. That's lucky, these portable gaming laptops have always had a little brand tax associated with the cost, and considering the 2025 Blade 14 taps out at an RTX 5070 you're not paying for power.

Instead, the Blade 14 is a hybrid work / play device targeted towards those after luxury feel above all else. If you want that premium experience without the price tag, you can head over to Razer's own official store for up to $700 off the newest release.

I'd recommend checking out the RTX 5070 version first. This is the configuration I put against some of the best gaming laptops on the market and the one that feels best positioned as a true 2025 gaming device. It's less powerful than other machines you'll find (even at today's $1,999.99 sale price), but you still get enough juice to run more demanding titles at 1080p and that gorgeous OLED panel to help lighter games shine in full QHD+.

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 5070) | $2,699.99 $1,999.99 at Razer

Save $700 - This is the configuration most players will be aiming for, sporting an RTX 5070 GPU with 1TB storage and 32GB RAM. You're saving $700 on this luxury rig with Razer's current offers, dropping the final price just under the $2,000 mark. UK: £2,399.99 £2,099.99 at Razer Read more ▼

At full cost, this model would set you back a full $2,699.99. That's a lot to spend on a machine outperformed by some a whole price bracket below it. For the big spender looking to upgrade both their work and play, though, this just feels right.

Of course, the RTX 5060 version is also getting in on the action, but I'd only recommend it to those who only play lighter games.

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 5060) | $2,299.99 $1,699.99 at Razer

Save $600 - If you're after something a little lighter (in spec and on the wallet), this RTX 5060 version is coming in at just $1,699.99 right now. That's a solid rate for an OLED gaming laptop of this build quality, but you're not getting the kind of power you could find elsewhere. UK: £1,999.99 £1,799.99 at Razer Read more ▼

Should you buy the 2025 Razer Blade 14?

I've been using the previous generation Razer Blade 14 for years now, and can attest to its long term durability. These machines are made to stand the test of time, and continue feeling new and shiny well past their first year of life.

That said, they aren't the best for those looking to push framerates, and 2025's iteration doubles down on this form-over-functionality approach. This is the thinnest Razer Blade yet, though it's less than 0.1-inches thinner than my trusty RTX 4070 version. That's a squeeze for high-end components, especially with that CNC-milled aluminum chassis bringing temperature concerns into the mix.

That not only means that the RTX 5070 has less room to breathe inside this chassis, but it's also the reason you won't find any RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 options. If you're after the best Razer laptop for more demanding games running at full QHD+ resolution, I'd recommend checking out the Razer Blade 16.

I still love this little machine, though. It's got one of the best screens on the market in that OLED panel and it's just so damn sleek. A low weight, ultra-portable form factor means this is still a consideration for anyone looking to combine work and play machines. The battery can comfortably see you through tasks while out and about, and that RTX 5070 can still perform when plugged in at home as well.

